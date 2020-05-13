Fredericktown council discusses pool options

The Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion about opening the municipal pool at its bi-monthly meeting May 11.
The council met via Zoom for the health and well-being of both the public and city officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fredericktown Municipal Pool Manager Audra Bastie gave the aldermen a document regarding challenges with opening the pool and things they should consider while making the decision.
"I have been researching everything I can about opening a municipal pool during the COVID-19 outbreak," Bastie said in the document. "There are pools opening and pools not opening. There are guidelines from our insurer as well as the CDC. Unfortunately, we are collectively 'new' to this challenge and answers are not always straightforward."
Bastie then said, personally she feels obligated to explore each challenge, some of which are unique to the Fredericktown pool.
"Obviously since it is my first year, I'm not going to be able to think of all the challenges, as many of you will have more input than I have experience to recognize," Bastie said. "I am fully behind whatever decision the council makes. If the council decides to open, I will do everything I can to make the season go as smooth as possible. If the decision is not to open, I will be supportive of the reasons leading to that decision."
Bastie said some of the challenges include the need for extra workers, logistics when it comes to keeping the guards safe in the guard area, restrictions when it comes to training, time constraints, and guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing.
"Since our pool operates as a service and any money coming in through the concession stand and fees lowers the taxpayer portion of the pool costs," Bastie said. "The less time it is open, the more taxpayer dollars need to be used to provide the service."
Bastie said Ellis, the training service used to train the lifeguards, is working on a plan to train safely and protect guards. She said Ellis specifically published to its clients that training should not involve any rescue breathing, as it is not safe.
"So our guards will only train hypothetically, without clinical practice of rescue breathing techniques," Bastie said. "Additional items will need to be provided for the lifeguard packs, including a filter for their Seal Easy Breather, PPE items, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes."
Bastie said because the filter for the Seal Easy Breather will fail when wet, guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing. She said they will have to wait to perform rescue breathing until they have been pulled from the water.
Deputy City Clerk Theresa Harbison said, after speaking with the health department, if the pool were to open, there would be no lounge chairs, picnic tables or concessions. She said the city is also having difficulty finding supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
"I don't even think the pool will even hold water," Water Department Manager Tim Allgier said. "We don't know if it's broke under the pool or a pipe. We can't find what is going on. That pool is in a definite need of a major overhaul."
Allgier said keeping the pool closed would allow time to find the leak and make needed improvements.
"If we do end up having to close it for the entire summer, it gives us time to make the improvements," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "If MIRMA (insurance company) doesn't cover opening the pool, that makes the decision for us."
The council decided to wait and see what MIRMA says when it comes to liability of opening the pool and will revisit the topic at the next meeting.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.