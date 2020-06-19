Fredericktown graduates 116

Fredericktown High School celebrated its 122nd commencement Thursday with 116 students receiving their diplomas.
The ceremony was the first time all of the class of 2020 had been together since school went virtual in March. The end of their journey may have been unconventional, but it was definitely memorable.
All of the graduates and attendees were given a Fredericktown graduation mask as a special memento of the evening. The masks were donated by Cap America.
Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs was the master of ceremonies, first leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Gibbs then stepped to the microphone and welcomed everyone. He announced the entrance of the 116 members of the senior class. The seniors walked down the track, entered the field in pairs and proceeded to their seats.
Gibbs introduced the Fredericktown Board of Education, the high school faculty and staff in attendance. Next, he recognized the parents of the 116 graduating seniors, as well as any FHS alumni in attendance.
Gibbs recognized three FHS seniors — Levi Cooper (Army), Briley Reed (Army), and Noah Jenkerson (Army) who enlisted in the military. Jenkerson was not able to be at the ceremony as he had already left for basic training.
Senior Class President Lidia Myers was the first of three seniors to give a speech.
"We were born into chaos, in a country unsure of what to come and yet again we mark another milestone of our lives in international tragedy," Myers said. "If someone six months ago would have told us, we weren't graduating on May 17, we wouldn't have prom and that none of us would attend the last two and a half months of school, we would have shook our heads and turned the other way to ignore their ignorance."
Myers said no one could have predicted the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said pandemics seem worlds away, tucked only in textbooks and short stories by Poe.
"Though we may not have gotten all the pomp because of the circumstances, we are able to grow and learn from this," Myers said. "We now understand more than ever, that things don't always go as planned. We have learned to adjust and embrace change."
The next two speakers were Salutatorian Daniel Bathe and Valedictorian William Arras.
Bathe said life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are three rights the founding father Thomas Jefferson thought inalienable to all people on this earth.
"Most everyone here listening can attest to being in possession of the first of the three, at least I hope so," Bathe said. "Thanks to Jefferson, the other founding fathers and everyone in their roles since, we can take part in the second. The problem with the third, the pursuit of happiness, is that it can not come so innately."
Bathe said the seeking of joy must be sought after, internalized and cultivated differently for each and every person.
"The school board seems to think that I am wise enough to speak to you great words of wisdom that will echo throughout your lives," Bathe said. "But I have no such grand knowledge about how to live your life the best or happiest way. I don't even have something really inspirational to say. All I have right now is that feeling, the one I have been trying to describe, bliss."
Bathe said he hopes his classmates follow after Jefferson in their lives and will seek out that feeling wherever they may find it.
Arras then took the podium. He began his speech by saying he refuses to let COVID interrupt any more memories, and he refused to let it be the focus of this special day.
"When I moved here four years ago, I had no idea what to expect of this town or of this school," Arras said. "I remember sleeping on a blowup mattress the night that we moved into our new home and having to get up really early for soccer practice the next morning."
Arras said moving to Fredericktown was a big change for him. He had never moved before, knew no one and went from living in a big area to a small area.
"While I never got the chance to grow up with the people in my grade over the past four years I have truly gotten to know what it is like to be part of the Fredericktown class of 2020," Arras said. "Our class is small compared to many other grades. I believe this to be a good thing because it means that we have had the opportunity to get to know almost everyone in our class."
Arras said the class may also be the only class in FHS history to never win the spirit stick and they should have won this year. He then said the class brings unique perspectives to the challenges and issues faced across the nation.
"We are the next generation and it is our turn to be the change we want to see both in our community as well as across the state and nation," Arras said. "While this year didn't go as planned, we will go down as the most memorable graduation year in the history of the world."
Arras finished his speech by thanking his family, friends and teachers.
"I wouldn't be the person I am without you here to support me throughout the years," Arras said.
After the speakers, the students’ names were announced by Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves and they were presented their diplomas by Board President Richard Allgier.
After the last students received their diplomas, moved their tassels over and returned to their seats, Gibbs presented the graduating class of 2020 to the crowd and the graduates enjoyed the traditional tossing of their caps toward the sky. The festivities were ended with some surprise fireworks in the distance.
Graduates may pick up their diplomas in the Fredericktown High School office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning June 22 until July 2. If they are not picked up by July 2, graduates will have to wait until the office reopens in August.
The members of the FHS Class of 2020 are William Maurice Arras, Preston Scott Baker, Chris Lee Bates, Daniel William, Alexander Bathe, Hunter Levy Bellew, Madison Elizabeth Bowman, Brandon Nathaniel Bridgewater, Parker Aaron Brown, Nehemiah Israel Brubacher, Joseph Dale Brunk, Nicole Marie Michelle Bryant, James Jay Bucher Jr., Kaitlyn Ann Buckmann, Levi James Burns, Tristen Blythe Casby, Mackenzie Lynn Casey, Derek Glen Chitwood, Alivia Grace Clark, Aaron Benjamin Cooper, Caleb Michael Cooper, Levi Elliot Cooper, Carter Eugene Corcino, Collin Manuel Corcino, Jeffrey Troy Couch, Craigory Daniel Crome, Abbigaille Nichole Cullum, Ashton Malloy Davis, Evann Noelle Davis, Paula Sue Dell II, Jedediah Calvin Dewey, Haley Michelle Dockins, Hayden Matthew Christopher Dowd, Oliviya Eve Dunnahoo, Alexander Clayton Ellis, Malayna Lynn Elrod, Peyton Alexander England, Matthew Bryan Evans, Blaine Wyatt Fingers, Sebastien Alexander Firebaugh, Ethan James Flanagan, Kyle Ryan Forsdike, Chloe Michelle Forsythe, Amber Nicole Francis, Katelyn Carol Francis, Reese James Francis, Karina Benitez Frias, Dillon Andrew-Laren Fritchley, JC Hunter Gaspard, Kyleigh Renae Gordon, Skylar Nicole Green, Whitleigh Ann Gresham, Mackenzie Elizabeth-Ann Halpin, Cameron Brian Hart, Angel Candis Hedgcoth, Kara Lynn Hitchcock, Skyler Joshua Holland, Nicholas Wayne Holtkamp, Lily Caroline Hovis, Mallory Faith Jackson, Noah James Jenkerson, Ashlen Nichole Jordan, Deacon Wayne Kisner, Jacob Wayne Lauer, Seth Gabriel Laut, Zachariah John Link, Garrett James Locke, Emily Marie Lord, Tarasah Lee Magill, Mallory Ryan Mathes, Brooklyn Nichol Matthews, Russell Allen Matthews, Emily Jonelle May, Shelby Jean McCarver, Marcus Ian McCleary, Mackenzie Leigh McMinn, Alexis Joann Metcalf, Kenlee Nicole Montgomery, Gavin Andrew Moon, Elizabeth Ann Mooney, Isabella Rose Morgan, Brayden Alexander Mullins, Lidia Kaylynn Myers, Destiny Micheal Oakley, Ethan Wesley Orrick, Ralph Edward Patterson III, Alyssa Michaela Pierson, John Dylon Pierson, Jacob Henry Pinkley, Shelby Lynn Potts, Joseph Andrew Price, Breanna Kay Pullen, Nena Marie Raley, Briley Ann Reed, Morgan Breann Reeder, Taylor Andrew Reichert, Mackenzie Danielle Rice, Audrey Michelle Roark, Coby Isaac Rouse, Grant Martin Shankle, Alex Darwin Pate Sikes, Alexius Cathryn Rose Sikes, Makenzie Faith Sikes, Hallie Michelle Singer, Kayleigh Madison Rose Slinkard, Dylan James Stanton, Jack Leo Stinson, Brittney Ann Stumbaugh, Abigail Rose Sullens, Chloe Marie Thomas, Lane Andrew Wagganer, Brook Nicole Weekley, Trevan John West, Adrianna Nichole Whitmore, Gavin Ryan Wojtczuk, Robert Karl Wollerman II and Alivia Marie Zobrisky.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
