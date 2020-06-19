Fredericktown graduates 116

Bathe said the seeking of joy must be sought after, internalized and cultivated differently for each and every person.

"The school board seems to think that I am wise enough to speak to you great words of wisdom that will echo throughout your lives," Bathe said. "But I have no such grand knowledge about how to live your life the best or happiest way. I don't even have something really inspirational to say. All I have right now is that feeling, the one I have been trying to describe, bliss."

Bathe said he hopes his classmates follow after Jefferson in their lives and will seek out that feeling wherever they may find it.

Arras then took the podium. He began his speech by saying he refuses to let COVID interrupt any more memories, and he refused to let it be the focus of this special day.

"When I moved here four years ago, I had no idea what to expect of this town or of this school," Arras said. "I remember sleeping on a blowup mattress the night that we moved into our new home and having to get up really early for soccer practice the next morning."

Arras said moving to Fredericktown was a big change for him. He had never moved before, knew no one and went from living in a big area to a small area.