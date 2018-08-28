Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A Fredericktown man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Michael Winick, 59, of Fredericktown, was traveling north on Route EE just north of Burks School Road about 1:48 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The International Harvester 7300 being driven by Winick reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, seriously injuring Winick.

Winick was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. The damage to the vehicle is listed as extensive.

