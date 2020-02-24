Fredericktown man wins Scratchers prize

One lucky man was seeing hearts for Valentine’s Day. Daniel Francis of Fredericktown uncovered a $50,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize a few days before the holiday. Francis purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Drive, in Fredericktown.

The “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers game is a $3 ticket with prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Francis claimed one of seven $50,000 top prizes offered in the game. Currently, more than $6.5 million in prizes remain in the game, including four top prizes.

During the most recent fiscal year, players in Madison County won more than $1.7 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $183,000 in bonuses and commissions, and more than $420,000 went to education programs in Madison County.

