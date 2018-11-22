A Fredericktown man was killed late Wednesday night in a pedestrian/vehicle accident that occurred at 11:28 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 on the ramp to Route K in St. Charles County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place when Michael L. Allbright, 51, of Fredericktown, was struck by a westbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Allen M. Davis, 26 of Troy, when he walked into the path of the vehicle as it was exiting the interstate onto Route K.
Allbright, who was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance personnel at 11:42 p.m. was transported by Lonnings Mortuary Service to the St. Louis County Morgue.
Davis, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was not injured and his vehicle was driven from the scene.
In other accidents, three people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle wreck that took place at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound Interstate 55 at the 183.4 mile marker.
The patrol reports that the accident occurred when a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Elizabeth Castorena, 43, of Ste. Genevieve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the median and into the northbound lanes where it struck the front of a northbound 2008 Saturn Aurora driven by Chelsea H. Voisey, 30, of De Soto and then struck the front of a northbound 2017 Lexus RX450 driven by Sharon K. Cain, 64, of Cordova, Tennessee.
Additionally, a northbound 2012 Buick LaSabre driven by Phyllis A. Garriga, 64, of St. Louis, was struck by debris.
Castorena was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight where she was treated for serious injuries. Driver Sharon Cain was taken to St. Louis University Hospital by Joachim Plattin Ambulance and Kenneth R. Cain, 69, also of Cordova, was air-flighted to St. Louis University Hospital by Arch, where both were treated for serious injuries.
All of the injured parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
A Tuesday afternoon three-vehicle accident left a Farmington man with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the 2:44 p.m. crash took place on northbound U.S. 67 at Route H in St. Francois County when a southbound 2003 Lincoln Town Car driven by David L. Hovis, 58, of Fredericktown, was stopped on Route H at northbound U.S. 67. A northbound 1995 Lincoln Town Car driven by Debra A. Rolens, 67 of Farmington was on Route H and attempted to cross U.S. 67. Rolens' car failed to yield to northbound U.S. 67 traffic and crossed into the path of a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Brian E. King, 27, of Farmington, colliding with Rolens' car which then slid into Hovis' car.
King was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center where he was treated for moderate injuries.
All three of the drivers were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.