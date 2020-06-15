Fredericktown prepares for graduation

Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 is set to graduate at 8 p.m. Thursday on the football field with rain-out dates of June 19-21 scheduled.
"It feels amazing to have graduation," Fredericktown Valedictorian William Arras said. "An actual graduation provides a sense of normalcy that we all need right now, especially for us seniors."
Arras said it will be a formal way to end their school year and give them and their families the closure they need.
"With everything being cancelled, it feels good that one of the most important events in our life is not," Arras said.
The ceremonies may look different than past years with graduation ceremonies usually being held in the Fredericktown High School gym but it will be memorable for everyone in attendance.
Arras will give one speech as both the valedictorian and class president and Daniel Bathe will address the class as salutatorian.
Each of the 116 graduates have been given 10 tickets for guests and the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School will be open and broadcasting the ceremonies for anyone who does not wish to walk down to the stadium.
The ceremonies will also be broadcast on the Fredericktown High School Facebook page.
Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs said graduates will be spaced out on the field and the bleachers will be marked off in an attempt to social distance people.
"We ask that people try and stay in family groups," Gibbs said. "Seating will be in both sets of bleachers as well as outside the fence of the track."
There will be golf carts available to help shuttle people who require assistance to the field.
Graduates, as well as those in attendance, will be given a special black cats mask donated by Cap America.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel showed off the custom masks at the May 19 school board meeting.
"Cap America has very graciously made three different masks, one that says 'graduation 2020' with a couple black cats on it, there's one that has a single black cat and there's one with multiple black cats," Reutzel said. "It was going to cost us about $7,000. When I went to pick up the samples from Jon Page I asked him 'is there a difference in price?' He said 'no that's a donation,' I said 'no John that is not a donation,' he said 'yes, Dad said it's a donation and you can't argue with Dad.'"
Reutzel said Cap America has again very graciously, very generously and without wanting or needing any credit donated $7,000 worth of masks for the graduation ceremony.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
