Fredericktown sets graduation date

During a special board meeting on May 5, the Fredericktown School Board set June 18 as the class of 2020 high school graduation date.
During discussions Superintendent Brett Reutzel said there were a couple ways graduation could be done and other districts have been setting a date in June, a date in July and some are setting a third date in August.
"We have a different idea and our idea is rather than pick a day in June, a day in July and a day in August, we would pick a graduation weekend so to speak," Reutzel said. "For example we are going to have graduation on June 18 and if weather does not permit to have graduation on June 18, we will have it on June 19. If weather does not permit it on June 19 then we will have it on June 20, which is a Sunday. If it does not permit to have it on the 20th we will come back and have it on the 21st."
Reutzel said they thought it would be better to do it that way, to set a date, set a weekend rather than have two separate months. He said that way everyone knows this event is going to take place on one of these four days.
"Our first thought is to have it at the football field," Reutzel said. "Again weather permitting. If things got too bad, if we had a major weather storm on June 18 and we have five inches of rain and the red dog track is covered and the football field is mucky and yucky and we don't think we could get it out there at all, then maybe our back up would be to have it out here in front of the middle school."
Reutzel said this backup plan could have graduates in chairs on the street with public viewing in the parking lot.
"It would not be the greatest of venues obviously because we would be so spread out but again if you are up in the stands at the football field or high up in the bleachers at the gym you are still pretty good distance away," Reutzel said. "We also had the thought of a processional graduation."
Reutzel said this idea would have students drive their car up, get their diploma and then drive up making a line. He said graduates would then parade through town.
"In a processional you may have a graduate pull up on a tractor or a horse or a fire truck," Reutzel said. "Something along those lines. Those are the thoughts that we have at this point."
Reutzel said those are the three ideas the district has come up with and the best option is to have it on the football field.
"We will not be able to have graduation inside, I don't think," Reutzel said. "I mean if we are able to have a face-to-face summer school we are talking about late July. That would be the only time and even then I don't know. We will have graduates gone already by that time. We will have some that have gone to the military."
Reutzel said for some graduates it would be important if you had the ceremony in August but for a lot of them they are already moving on to the next chapter of their lives by mid to late July.
The board agreed to set graduation for June 18 with alternate dates of June 19, 20 and 21.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said it would be possible to mark off grass areas and rope off bleachers to help with social distancing guidelines.
"Policing of it, people are going to have to take their own personal responsibility," Henson said. "We normally don't give the tickets out until April or May because students will lose them so tickets have not been distributed. We will have to set some sort of limitation or the whole town will be there."
Reutzel said he was thinking seven tickets per graduate. He said he thinks 10 would be a lot because you are still going to have stragglers and it is going to be difficult to police.
"Even if you give them tickets where are we going to take them," High School Principal Craig Gibbs said. "First thing comes to mind, the ticket booth. That would be a great idea. What about 116 grandparents that can't park up here and walk down, they are going to have to all park down there so we are going to have to find a way to get those tickets."
Gibbs said it is no different than what they would have done in the gym right now. He said they limit it but there is always more people in the gym than the number of tickets they gave out.
"You know you are going to get more that are just going to show up," Gibbs said.
The board discussed several obstacles such as parking, sound systems, social distancing and timing of the event. It was decided that the obstacles could all be worked out to make the even possible.
It was decided to hold graduation at 8 p.m. to escape the June heat and the option of golf carts or side by sides to shuttle people from parking lots will be explored.
"Barring some sort of change in what the recommendations are from the health department or spike in cases or the weather, I think that is the smartest option," Henson said. "I think the key would be prior communication with people."
Henson said he would like to get an idea of however this will role out and create a very specific document which allows them to operate in a smart manner.
Gibbs said this graduation will not be what everyone is used to, there will not be a band or choir, scholarships will not be read off and there is no way to know who has all enlisted in the military.
"Bear with us, it is going to be different," Gibbs said. "This is going to be a little bit impromptu. They are going to show up and we are going to pull this thing off."
Reutzel reminded everyone that the district had pulled off a graduation without practice one other time in 2009.
