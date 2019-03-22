A Fredericktown teen has been charged in connection with a structure fire that occurred in December.
Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Robbins charged Joseph Garza, 18, of Fredericktown, with burglary in the second degree and arson in the second degree.
A warrant for Garza's arrest was issued on Thursday and as of Thursday afternoon he was still being sought by authorities. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Madison County Dispatch at 573-783-3360 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 573-783-2234.
According to the Fredericktown Police Department probable cause statement written on Dec. 20, a Fredericktown officer received a phone call from Fire Chief John Clark to respond to a Mine La Motte Avenue address in response to a suspected case of arson.
The report states that Clark advised the officer that the structure had burned during the night and that the department received the dispatch at just before 3 a.m. Clark further advised the officer that the structure was abandoned and had no utility services.
Court documents state that on Dec. 27, a woman contacted the police department and reported that her son, who was 16 at the time, had admitted to her he was involved with the fire at the structure.
According to the report, the woman advised police that her son stated that they were at the house that night with some friend, one of them being Joseph Garza. The teen told her that Garza broke into the house and at the time asked for a lighter, which was given to him by another friend. The teen reported that Garza then set the house on fire.
On Jan. 9, the report states that an officer went to the Fredericktown Alternative School and spoke to a student there regarding the incident and on Feb. 11, the officer was able to conduct an interview with a 16-year-old male who made statement that they were at the house on the night on Dec. 20 and that Garza and another teen had started the fire using paper and a lighter. The teen reported that after the fire was started, they went and sat on a rock wall and watched the structure burn.
According to the report, another teen involved admitted to police that they had been drinking alcohol and told some friends they had lit the house on fire using engine starter.
The report states that none of the teens had permission from the owners of the structure to be on the property.
The four other teens involved in the incident are underage and have been turned over to the Madison County Juvenile Office for further investigation and possible charges.
