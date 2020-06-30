Fredericktown to have fireworks Friday

"The company is going to set off the fireworks at one end of the Rotary Park allowing for spectators to be able to spread out on the opposite end," Korokis said. "I would like for those attending to follow the guidelines for social distancing and if you are sick or feel sick, please be respectful of others and stay home."

Korokis said the restrooms at Rotary Park will be opened for the event but only for that time. She said, with it being a short time period and having staff there, it will be possible to keep the restrooms properly sanitized every 30 minutes.

"I was excited the council agreed to move forward and vote to put $1,500 towards the purchase of fireworks, but in order to secure the company we needed $5,500," Korokis said. "I am pleased to announce we have raised $8,000 towards a display from some extremely generous donors."

Korokis said she would like to thank everyone who came together to make this possible for the community.

"I first want to thank the council for taking the first step, Chief (Eric) Hovis for making contacts, those who generously donated towards the display, and for the Optimist Club, chamber and other groups and their members who have created a family friendly event in years past," Korokis said. "I look forward to what they will do in the future."