Fredericktown to have fireworks Friday

The City of Fredericktown has jumped in to help make the annual Fourth of July fireworks display a possibility this year.
The event will be held Friday at Rotary Park with Kona Ice available starting at 6 p.m.
"When I heard that the Optimist Club had decided to forgo doing the fireworks this year I was saddened for our community, especially since other events have been cancelled such as Azalea Festival, school activities, etc.," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "Our community needs something to celebrate and what better than our Independence Day."
Korokis said the Optimist Club and Madison County Chamber of Commerce have done a phenomenal job on the past events, and the city is by no means going to be able to top what they have done or will possibly do in the future.
There will be no booths, games, businesses or informational tents to visit like in the past.
"We, the city, are not taking over the Fourth of July festivities from the Optimist Club nor anyone else," Korokis said. "I just did not want to see our community miss out on something to enjoy, especially with everything going on, or not going on it some cases, and asked the council to consider moving forward in contracting for a fireworks display for this year only."
Korokis said thanks to help from the Optimist Club the city was able to secure the same company used in years past.
"The company is going to set off the fireworks at one end of the Rotary Park allowing for spectators to be able to spread out on the opposite end," Korokis said. "I would like for those attending to follow the guidelines for social distancing and if you are sick or feel sick, please be respectful of others and stay home."
Korokis said the restrooms at Rotary Park will be opened for the event but only for that time. She said, with it being a short time period and having staff there, it will be possible to keep the restrooms properly sanitized every 30 minutes.
"I was excited the council agreed to move forward and vote to put $1,500 towards the purchase of fireworks, but in order to secure the company we needed $5,500," Korokis said. "I am pleased to announce we have raised $8,000 towards a display from some extremely generous donors."
Korokis said she would like to thank everyone who came together to make this possible for the community.
"I first want to thank the council for taking the first step, Chief (Eric) Hovis for making contacts, those who generously donated towards the display, and for the Optimist Club, chamber and other groups and their members who have created a family friendly event in years past," Korokis said. "I look forward to what they will do in the future."
Korokis said she hopes everyone is able to view the fireworks display and has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July weekend.
"Despite all the negative events and if you really start noting all the positives, I truly believe we live in one of the best countries in the world," Korokis said. "The line in the Star Spangled Banner, 'the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there', I believe is a great reminder that our nation has gone through many trials but has always endured and should be celebrated."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.