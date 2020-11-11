Free coats at the Coat Boutique in Fredericktown on Saturday

The Fredericktown United Methodist Church will once again hold its annual Coat Boutique from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church located at 216 S. Main St.
The event was previously scheduled for Nov. 7 but due to a COVID-19 exposure it was postponed.
Anyone in need of a warm coat is welcome to come look through the 300 coats free of charge. From big to small, there is something for everyone, and the volunteers who make this possible want nothing more than to keep the community warm through winter.
There will be a few extra precautions taken due to COVID-19 concerns.
"This year, in order to keep both the people coming in for coats, as well as our workers safe, we will have some additional safety precautions in place," United Methodist Church Pastor Bryan Schaefer said. "We will ask people to line up at the north door of our fellowship hall, the one with the awning. We will allow 10 people in at a time and masks will be required for everyone entering or working at the boutique."
Schaefer said if someone does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
"Every person that comes in may pick two coats to take," Schaefer said. "They will place them in a collection bin, and one of our workers will bag them up and get them ready to go."
Schaefer said this will allow workers and shoppers to practice social distancing.
"All our workers will practice social distancing and so they won't be able to help as much as we have in the past years, but we will do everything we can," Schaefer said. "We ask that those coming in practice social distancing as well."
Schaefer said for safety reasons, they will not have crafts or food this year either but will be sending a craft home with each family that has a child so they have an activity to do at home.
"This is not the way we wanted to have our Coat Boutique, but it is the way to keep everyone involved safe and that is what is most important to us," Schaefer said.
Other than the extra safety precautions, the boutique will be the same as prior years with racks of coats and cold weather gear for people to take as they have need.
"Similar to us taking over the United Organizations of Madison County project, we know that COVID-19 has taken away so much from our kids, from our families, and from our county," Schaefer said. "We did not want to let this be something else that COVID took from the people who needed it. In times like this, when things are harder than ever for a lot of people, we thought it was important to still hold our Coat Boutique because this year it might be needed more than ever."
While their desire to provide for the community was not faltered, Schaefer said there were difficulties finding coats this year. In 2018, the Coat Boutique offered 450 coats and in 2019 they had 738 coats and hoodies. This year they only have about 300 available.
"A lot of the yard sales we would normally get many from didn't happen," Schaefer said. "Also, a lot of the stores normally have sales when the cold weather from the previous year ends. There were far fewer sales than usual and not as much inventory available overall."
Schaefer said these were just a couple of the ways their coat acquisitions were hampered, but there were several more. He said they are still accepting donations. They just ask the coats be in good condition and laundered if possible. There is a particular need for larger adult sizes.
"Every year we think we have so many coats and there will be no way we will work through them all," Schaefer said. "With the number of people who come and get coats each year, we think that we might not see the need each new year. However, every year the need increases, and we are surprised by it, but excited and honored we get to provide them."
Schaefer said none of this would be possible without the amazing volunteers.
"We have the best people," Schaefer said. "I am constantly humbled and amazed by the work that they do. The Durham and Voss families head this up every year, and they are supported by our CCG Team (Come Together, Catch Fire, Go Out) and the rest of the church who finds coats, launders coats, helps set up and take down, helps work the day of, and provides support to this amazing ministry and so many other ways.
"I am constantly amazed by their generosity and heart for people. I can't name all of those who help, because I would have to list every single person in the church. I am blessed to serve them as their pastor."
If you have any coats or cold weather gear you would like to donate, it can be dropped off at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church located at 216 S. Main St. All sizes and styles of coats, hoodies, scarves, gloves and hats are accepted with a specific need for children's sizes and larger adult sizes (2X and larger).
