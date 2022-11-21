Free community dinner Wednesday in Leadwood

Free food and fellowship are being offered to the community Wednesday evening.

Although the event is planned for the day before Thanksgiving, turkey isn’t on the menu. Instead, guests will enjoy hearty chili with other options including crackers, corn chips, hot dogs and nachos. There will also be delicious desserts with pies, cakes and cookies, and bottled water and soda.

This free community event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Hedgcorth House, 1120 Main Street in Leadwood. This gymnasium is part of the former location of West County High School until 2000 when it became West County Middle School after the new high school building was completed on Route M. The gymnasium portion of the former school was purchased by Jake Hedgcorth, a former West County graduate and Terre Du Lac resident. He purchased the building to offer athletic opportunities and other events in the Leadwood community.

Leadwood residents John and Megan Barnett are hosting the event. John will offer a devotion at 5 p.m.

The couple said they felt like God told them to offer free meals to the community. They held their first event in September and have plans to do more in the future. The next one will likely be in the spring.

“People are struggling all around us,” said John. “In this world, there is such a divide, whether it’s financial burdens, beliefs, political opinions or whatever.”

Megan agreed and said, “God tells us to take care of each other and to treat others like we would him. I was raised that when you see a need and you can help, that’s what you do.”

Both Megan and John said they’re hoping to bring the community together with this event.

“The community has changed in the last 30 or 40 years,” said John. “We live in a country that’s all about ‘me’ or ‘I,’ so we really felt like we needed to step up to help others.”

When John had cancer a few years ago, their family was blessed by strong support from family, friends and the community.

“This is our chance to give back and it’s so worth it to me,” he said.

Megan added, “This is our way to help our community and show them we care.”

A ham, turkey and other items will be raffled at the event.

Meals can be delivered to those in the Leadwood area. Call 573-518-6795 for more information.

The couple said special thanks goes to Clint Price from Save A Lot and Jake Hedgcorth for assisting with the event.