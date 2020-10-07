Free plane rides during Young Eagles Day

Youth will once again have the opportunity to take free airplane rides starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport in Fredericktown.
Children ages 8-17 are eligible for the flights. Parents are asked to register online at youngeaglesday.org making sure to select the event dated Oct. 10.
"The only requirement is that their parent or legal guardian register the youth," Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member Larry Gregory said. "We understand that many of their parents have never flown in a small airplane, let alone the youth, so we are particularly sensitive to explaining what the youth will experience during their Young Eagles ride."
Gregory said the youth will first do a "walk around" of the plane explaining the basic layout, flight controls and how they work, and get an introduction to the various airplane configurations using both static displays and the actual airplane they will take a flight in.
"Then they will be loaded onto the plane, taxi to the runway, experience a take off, a 15-20 minute cross country flight and a landing and taxi back to the hangar," Gregory said. "As a bonus this year, we will have Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 demos during the event."
The Young Eagles event pilots donate their airplanes and their time to make this event possible.
Gregory said the Young Eagles program provides the opportunity to introduce youth to the various career opportunities associated with aviation as well as have some hands-on experience.
"Our goal is to provide youth with an idea of what is possible," Gregory said. "Their future is a clean slate and they can prepare themselves to take control of that future.
"Aviation, in its many forms, provides one possibility of a future pilot, to aircraft design and engineering, aircraft maintenance and repair, air traffic controller, working in the space industry, military aviation and more."
Gregory said the EAA has always been interested in youth-related programs. He said they started the Young Eagle program in 1992, and it is dedicated to introducing youth to general aviation.
"The Young Eagles program recognizes that a youth's imagination can be ignited with a small spark, like an airplane ride, and that they can take this small spark and turn it into a new lifelong interest," Gregory said. "Our desire is that the youth will see some possibilities for their future that they didn't see before and that they can see a new meaning in science, technology, engineering and math studies."
Gregory said more than 2.7 million youth have taken these rides and more are added to the list every day.
"In addition, our goal is to have fun," Gregory said. "We want youth to see this as an enjoyable event that they want to repeat year after year."
Gregory said new riders will receive a log book and the former Young Eagles will have their logbook endorsed again. He said certificates and Young Eagles memberships will again be part of the experience.
"The EAA requires that Young Eagles pilots be current in the aircraft they are flying and that they have accumulated a minimum of 100 hours of flight time," Gregory said. "Airplanes need to be current, i.e. they have a current 'annual.' Each certified aircraft in the U.S. must undergo a complete inspection every year."
Gregory said this inspection is performed by a licensed Airframe & Powerplant technician and certified by a licensed Inspection Authorization holder. He said all of the aircraft participating in the flights are current in all of their inspections.
EAA has several additional chapter events coming up. They will have a Veterans Day lunch Nov. 11 at the Pense Bros. Hangar at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport in Fredericktown and a Youth Fabric Covering Workshop on two consecutive Saturdays in late October or mid-November.
For more information about the Young Eagles event or to register visit youngeaglesday.org or contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
