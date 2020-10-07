Free plane rides during Young Eagles Day

Gregory said the Young Eagles program provides the opportunity to introduce youth to the various career opportunities associated with aviation as well as have some hands-on experience.

"Our goal is to provide youth with an idea of what is possible," Gregory said. "Their future is a clean slate and they can prepare themselves to take control of that future.

"Aviation, in its many forms, provides one possibility of a future pilot, to aircraft design and engineering, aircraft maintenance and repair, air traffic controller, working in the space industry, military aviation and more."

Gregory said the EAA has always been interested in youth-related programs. He said they started the Young Eagle program in 1992, and it is dedicated to introducing youth to general aviation.

"The Young Eagles program recognizes that a youth's imagination can be ignited with a small spark, like an airplane ride, and that they can take this small spark and turn it into a new lifelong interest," Gregory said. "Our desire is that the youth will see some possibilities for their future that they didn't see before and that they can see a new meaning in science, technology, engineering and math studies."

Gregory said more than 2.7 million youth have taken these rides and more are added to the list every day.