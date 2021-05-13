Free rodeo offered Friday, Saturday nights

Faith Cowboy Church Arena will be where all the free rodeo action is, tonight and Saturday night.

The church at 6108 Eastern Outer Rd., Desloge, is hosting an Ozark Rodeo Association competition with Friday's gates opening at 5 p.m. and rodeo action at 7 p.m., and Saturday's gates opening at 4 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6 p.m. While admission is free, contestants are required to pay entry fees.

"We'll have a full concession stand like we always do, except hamburgers, hotdogs and water are free. The other concessions are just the regular price," said Pastor Ron Rothlisberger, who leads the church with his wife, Kathy. "This is a family rodeo, so anybody and everybody can participate."

The events for all ages include calf roping, pee wee bulls, junior and open bulls, bareback, saddle bronc, chute dogging, mutton busting, barrels, poles, goat tying, breakaway, calf and ribbon roping and team roping.

Rothlisberger said the rodeo has been happening for six or seven years, but this is the first time they’ve offered free admission, and they’re doing it out of empathy for any families who want to give their kids a fun experience, but just don’t have much disposable money for entertainment.