Free rodeo offered Friday, Saturday nights

Faith Cowboy Church Arena will be where all the free rodeo action is, tonight and Saturday night.
The church at 6108 Eastern Outer Rd., Desloge, is hosting an Ozark Rodeo Association competition with Friday's gates opening at 5 p.m. and rodeo action at 7 p.m., and Saturday's gates opening at 4 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6 p.m. While admission is free, contestants are required to pay entry fees.
"We'll have a full concession stand like we always do, except hamburgers, hotdogs and water are free. The other concessions are just the regular price," said Pastor Ron Rothlisberger, who leads the church with his wife, Kathy. "This is a family rodeo, so anybody and everybody can participate."
The events for all ages include calf roping, pee wee bulls, junior and open bulls, bareback, saddle bronc, chute dogging, mutton busting, barrels, poles, goat tying, breakaway, calf and ribbon roping and team roping.
Rothlisberger said the rodeo has been happening for six or seven years, but this is the first time they’ve offered free admission, and they’re doing it out of empathy for any families who want to give their kids a fun experience, but just don’t have much disposable money for entertainment.
“How many times have we wanted to do stuff as a family but we couldn’t afford it just then,” he said. “We wanted to invite families to the rodeo for free this year, just give back to the community, let people know we care.”
The church has been demonstrating a lot of care for a lot of people during the past year. Their Heartland Caring and Sharing group is still giving out free produce boxes every week as part of the Farmers to Family program.
“We probably gave out 150,000 food boxes in the last year,” Rothlisberger said, explaining the occasional long lines of cars backed up along the outer road. He said they’ve taken their food distribution on the road to other points of St. Francois and surrounding counties as well, and recently held a 25-cent clothing sale. The rest of the clothing was offered for free on Monday, and what wasn’t taken will be distributed to other non-profits.
For more information about the food giveaways, the rodeo, and other Faith Cowboy Church events and good works, check out their website at www.faithcowboychurch.faith or their Facebook page.
