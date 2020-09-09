Free testing returns to St. Francois, Madison Counties

“The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The employee last worked Sept. 3 and passed self-screening, which includes a temperature check and answering screening questions about their health and COVID-19 exposure risks, and reviewing a set of possible COVID-19 symptoms. Employees also are screened upon entry to any senior living community before they see patients. The employee wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while seeing patients.

According to the release, the hospice acted swiftly to notify the St. Francois County Health Center and perform contact tracing to determine who the employee had contact with during their last shifts worked. Patients and their family members also have been notified of the positive test. The hospice will follow any additional guidance from the health center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. Because hospice employees visit patients where they live, they wear masks and gloves with each patient. The hospice regularly reinforces with all employees that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.