Free testing returns to St. Francois, Madison Counties

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health center last reported numbers on Friday.
There are now 684 active cases and 1,454 total cases in St. Francois County.
Of the active cases, 109 are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 124 are related to long-term care facilities.
Cases that have required hospitalizations have risen by 10 since Friday.
Community testing
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced community testing sites in eight counties, including St. Francois and Madison, this month.
On Sept. 21, there will free testing at the Farmington Fire Department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Sept. 19, there will free testing at the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department in Fredericktown from 7 a.m. to noon.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.
“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a release. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”
The community-based testing will be operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.
CARES Act funding will be used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.
To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.
Heart and Soul Hospice
Heart and Soul Hospice of Farmington learned on Tuesday that a direct-patient care employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the facility. The employee is quarantined at home. Heart and Soul Hospice is a program of PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).
“The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.
The employee last worked Sept. 3 and passed self-screening, which includes a temperature check and answering screening questions about their health and COVID-19 exposure risks, and reviewing a set of possible COVID-19 symptoms. Employees also are screened upon entry to any senior living community before they see patients. The employee wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while seeing patients.
According to the release, the hospice acted swiftly to notify the St. Francois County Health Center and perform contact tracing to determine who the employee had contact with during their last shifts worked. Patients and their family members also have been notified of the positive test. The hospice will follow any additional guidance from the health center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. Because hospice employees visit patients where they live, they wear masks and gloves with each patient. The hospice regularly reinforces with all employees that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
The employee will remain in isolation until cleared to work by the St. Francois County Health Center. They plant to follow CDC guidelines for when COVID-positive employees may return to work.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases on Wednesday. The county now has 18 active cases and 153 total cases.
On Tuesday, the health department reported the following possible exposure risk: Artisan Venue at Baetje Farms, Sept. 5, 5-9:30 p.m.
The Madison County Health Department reported four new cases. They now have 72 active and 241 total cases; 28 cases are associated with long-term care facilities.
The Iron County Health Department reported one new case, bringing the total to 85 cases and six active cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
