Free trees will be given away on Arbor Day, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Veterans Park, near the Bonne Terre police station located on Allen Street. The event is sponsored by the Bonne Terre Garden Club.

Winners of the Arbor Day Poem contest, held for North County school children in grades 3-6, will read their poems and help plant a tree in the park. The garden club will also be selling plants and baked goods. Additionally, trees will be given away at the Terre Du Lac firehouse by the Gulf gas station at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The garden club is working with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, Bonne Terre Parks Department Director Kenny Farkas, and the city of Bonne Terre in helping to make the event possible.

The Arbor Day celebration has benefitted through the years by a variety of local sponsors and supporters that include the teachers, students and principals of the North County School District's Parkside and Intermediate School, along with First State Community Bank, Peterson Feed Store, Ben's Nursery and Landscaping, Bonne Terre Save a Lot, Terre Du Lac Fire Department and The Treasure Emporium.

The Bonne Terre Garden Club's officers are President Anna Hatridge, Vice President Barb Weinhold, Corresponding Secretary Marylou Malone, and Treasurer Angie Schutz. New members are welcome.