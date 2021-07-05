Freedom Fest draws large crowds

A retired school teacher, Snyder laughed about combining his military service with teaching unruly kids. “’As you were!’, that was one of my favorite phrases with my students. And, ‘I forgot my grenade at home!’ When they caused problems in class, I would take my imaginary grenade out, pull the pin, and say, ‘This thing is not active until you throw it and it's in my hand, what do I do?’ They would say, ‘Put it back in!’ You have to have these little catchy things with the kids.”

As one of the veterans leading the parade, he spoke about how he felt marching in the procession.

“One thing they did that we really did like, they applauded us as we came down with the colors. It kind of spread. It was neat, it gave chills up and down your back to hear the people applauding, especially the little kids.

“It’s been great, it’s a really good crowd.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.