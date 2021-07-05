Freedom Fest draws large crowds

After almost no activities last year due to the pandemic, Bismarck returned to celebrating Independence Day with a big bang by having their annual Freedom Festival.
With the holiday falling on Sunday, the party started on Friday evening.
Saturday was a full day of events, starting with the parade at 10 a.m. followed by the flag raising in front of the Bismarck School Gymnasium. This signaled the opening for vendors and the beginning of local, live music performances and various contests throughout the day and into the night ending at 9 p.m. The weather fully cooperated with mostly sunny skies and relatively moderate temperatures throughout the celebration.
Sunday began with a Community Church starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by more live music and competitions ending with the grand finale fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m.
Saturday after the flag raising ceremony, Marine and Vietnam veteran Joe Snyder of the Bismarck VFW Post spoke about Freedom Fest and the patriotic themes surrounding it.
“Each year we have a flag raising to officially start the activities,” he said. “Many years ago when I was alderman in the early '90s, we started the Freedom Fest,” he said. “I’ve been involved ever since, usually doing the veteran’s part. We brought the town together, it’s been a custom ever since.”
A retired school teacher, Snyder laughed about combining his military service with teaching unruly kids. “’As you were!’, that was one of my favorite phrases with my students. And, ‘I forgot my grenade at home!’ When they caused problems in class, I would take my imaginary grenade out, pull the pin, and say, ‘This thing is not active until you throw it and it's in my hand, what do I do?’ They would say, ‘Put it back in!’ You have to have these little catchy things with the kids.”
As one of the veterans leading the parade, he spoke about how he felt marching in the procession.
“One thing they did that we really did like, they applauded us as we came down with the colors. It kind of spread. It was neat, it gave chills up and down your back to hear the people applauding, especially the little kids.
“It’s been great, it’s a really good crowd.”
