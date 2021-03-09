Freeman pioneers his way to history at MAC

He said he enjoyed his time at MAC.

“I don't think I would have done anything differently,” he said. “Because things wouldn't have turned out the way that they did turn out. So I really appreciate the chance to go to school on a scholarship and then being able to open up another door for me to go to the University of Hawaii.”

His trailblazing days continued at Hawaii, where he was a member of the Fabulous Five, the school’s first all African-American starting five. Then he went on to play one year in the Netherlands and six years in Japan, where he was also the first African American to play with both teams.

“I guess I’ve been a pioneer all my life,” he added.

In 2018, Freeman was inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame, which he described as a great honor.

“I thought they’d forgotten about me,” he joked.

Not so, according to Huff, who said people came out of the woodwork to see his induction.

“They still talk about him,” he said. “He just was just so fun. It is hard to explain, but he did things on the court that I've never seen anybody do before or since.

"He just had a quality about him. He was kind of a showman. He could do the fancy dribbling and he could dunk a basketball and he's only five foot 10. It just seemed like he hung in the air forever. He was just fun, fun, fun to watch.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.