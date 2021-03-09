Freeman pioneers his way to history at MAC

Longtime Mineral Area College basketball coach Bob Sechrest once joked that former player Jerome Freeman was so popular in Flat River that he could run for mayor and win.
This was after “flashy” Freeman scored a school record-breaking 43 points and had been named to the all-conference team, according the Feb. 24, 1970, edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“Freeman is easily the best guard I’ve ever coached,” Sechrest told the Post-Dispatch. “The rest of the guys on the team call him ‘Hook,’ a nickname he got in high school. But he can do more than hook. He can drive and score from outside, too.”
But Freeman’s popularity in the area wasn’t a guarantee when Sechrest first brought in the African American high schooler from Chicago in 1968 in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement and as tensions were high after the assassination of Martin Luther King.
Terry Huff, who played for Farmington High and then played guard alongside Freeman at MAC, didn’t realize until years later what their coach endured for recruiting Freeman. He lost friends and received hate mail.
“His son told me that later on,” Huff said. “But he knew it was time. Our coach was a really neat guy and he and Jerome were just so fun to watch together. They just really had a bond. He was a great coach and Jerome was a great player. He was going to make it happen, whether he lost friends or not. So it's pretty cool.”
Tim Gray, who coached under Sechrest and then took over for him after he retired, said that the coach knew the area needed to make progress in terms of race relations.
“I think Jerome's arrival in a very, not necessarily a hostile environment, but a very sheltered environment in terms of exposure to race in St. Francois County and at MAC was a step in that direction,” Gray said. “Coach Sechrest felt this way, too, that exposure to folks different than us is a good thing.
"And Jerome's arrival at Mineral Area was a civil rights act. It was something that had never happened before. And similar to Jackie Robinson, it broke the color barrier, and was a great thing for the county.”
Freeman was recently honored by the NJCAA during Black History Month as a student-athlete who seized their NJCAA opportunity and used it to build toward a revolutionizing career in athletics.
Although Freeman is credited for being the first Black athlete to play at MAC, there was another Black player on the 1968-69 team. Larry Price, from Muncie, Indiana, joined the team at the same time but didn’t start like Freeman. Price passed away several years ago.
“They kind of always say Jerome was the first Black player because he was out there in front of everybody,” Huff said. “Both of them were just super nice people.”
Price played a lot as the first player off the bench, but Huff believes Sechrest knew starting two Black players might have been pushing it.
“I think that was the only reason why he didn't start,” Huff added. “He would come in off the bench and play more than the other kid that started. (Sechrest) couldn’t bring two players out there at the same time. He had to do it kind of slow.”
For Freeman, going from a high school in Chicago that was 98% Black to a small community college in Missouri that was 100% white was a bit of culture shock.
“It was difficult, but it wasn’t anything that I couldn’t handle,” Freeman said. “Things came up, but I was able to adjust and deal with it because I wanted to stay in school and continue my education.”
He remembers his car getting egged, but his coaches, teammates, and fellow students embraced him.
Coach Sechrest and his wife, along with the Huff family, would invite him over for meals. Sechrest and assistant coach Hal Loughery even took Freeman hunting with them.
“I had never been hunting in my life,” Freeman said. “I didn’t even know what a coon was until they were telling me.”
It didn’t take long for the rest of the community to start embracing Freeman, who was recruited by the Harlem Globetrotters right out of high school, and his exciting style of play.
According to a Nov. 25, 1968, Daily Journal article, he “won the applause of the jam-packed crowd with his slick ball handling and sly maneuvering.”
Huff said Sechrest’s son also told him that one of the coach’s best friends was so outraged about the Black players that he vowed to never go to a game again.
“Well Jerome was filling the place up because he's an All-American,” Huff said. “He was so fun to watch … Coach's son told me, after about 10 games, the guy couldn't take it anymore. Everybody was bragging on how good he was, so he had to bite his lip and come watch the game.”
From listening to Sechrest, Gray said the coach felt that Freeman was right man for breaking the barrier and for it to go well.
“He was right,” Gray said. “Just (Freeman’s) way of being, his character, and first of all, his talent really helped. Because he was one of the top five players to ever play there.”
Huff agreed.
“The people who maybe were anti-Black before he got there – that maybe I wouldn't have even known about – changed,” he added.
But for Freeman, being a trailblazer wasn’t even on his mind.
“I was just doing what I thought was best at the time,” he said.
He said he enjoyed his time at MAC.
“I don't think I would have done anything differently,” he said. “Because things wouldn't have turned out the way that they did turn out. So I really appreciate the chance to go to school on a scholarship and then being able to open up another door for me to go to the University of Hawaii.”
His trailblazing days continued at Hawaii, where he was a member of the Fabulous Five, the school’s first all African-American starting five. Then he went on to play one year in the Netherlands and six years in Japan, where he was also the first African American to play with both teams.
“I guess I’ve been a pioneer all my life,” he added.
In 2018, Freeman was inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame, which he described as a great honor.
“I thought they’d forgotten about me,” he joked.
Not so, according to Huff, who said people came out of the woodwork to see his induction.
“They still talk about him,” he said. “He just was just so fun. It is hard to explain, but he did things on the court that I've never seen anybody do before or since.
"He just had a quality about him. He was kind of a showman. He could do the fancy dribbling and he could dunk a basketball and he's only five foot 10. It just seemed like he hung in the air forever. He was just fun, fun, fun to watch.”
