French Heritage Festival returns this weekend

“We have moved him up to the afternoon,” Cabot said. “Normally, he plays for a street dance in the evening, but we've moved that up to the afternoon just to make sure that everyone is comfortable. He has a large following and we know that that will be a popular event.”

At the stage on North Main Street, Academy Hill will play from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Bluesette Trio from 1:30-3 p.m.

“My favorite part is the celebration of Creole cultures, the mix of cultures that St. Genevieve represents so beautifully,” Cabot said. “And I absolutely love the music. It's a feel-good, toe-tapping, makes you want to get up and dance kind of music.”

Another new addition this year is walking garden tours from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Ste. Genevieve Garden walk, which is usually in May, didn’t happen this year.

“The gardens are so beautiful that several private residences have opened up their gardens on Saturday morning for just a little stroll,” she added.

Cabot said the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will also be open this year with French-themed activities on top of its current dinosaur display.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with a guided Audubon Bird Walk at 7 a.m.