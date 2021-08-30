Friendly bet turns into $40,000 giving spree

Servpro accepted the bet and raised it by $4,500, betting $5,000 on the Farmington football team to win.

"They also said, 'Hey, we're gonna do St. Francois County Shop With a Cop [for our charity]," AuBuchon recalled. "We do a lot of work with them throughout the year anyway, so we said, 'you know what, instead of making this a competition between charities, let's just jump on board with Shop With a Cop and just make it a two-way street. Then that way, maybe we can get some other people in the area to throw in some money on this thing too.' That's when it just kind of took off.

"... it turned into a really great thing," AuBuchon added. "It's really all about the kids at the end of the day."

Bryant Restoration won the bet but opted to still donate $5,000 to St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's Shop With a Cop program along with Servpro of Farmington.

Servpro of Farmington Owner Kyle S. Short said he was satisfied with the outcome and the amount raised for a worthy cause. He said he would like to see the donations continue so Shop With a Cop could have one of their biggest years yet.