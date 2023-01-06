 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friendly firefighter competition raises more than $1,800

Big River Fire Protection and Shared Blessings

Daniel Mackley hands over a Shared Blessings donation to Shelly Bess. Pictured with them are Keith Vaughn, and Zach Trentman. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection raised $1,333 for Shared Blessings in a friendly competition against Desloge Fire Department, which raised $510 for the AuBuchon Family Foundation. 

 Big River Fire Protection

The friendly competition between Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection and Desloge Fire Department raised more than $1,800 for two local organizations.

The competition started when one of the Desloge Fire Department captains came up with the idea. The competition ran through the holiday season and ended at the start of 2023. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department accepted donations for Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre while the Desloge Fire Department raised money for the AuBuchon Family Foundation.

The departments had placed decorated trucks outside their firehouse and asked for donations from residents who wished to use it as a Christmas photo backdrop. They each invited Santa for an evening.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection District raised $1,333 for Shared Blessings, making them the winner of this year’s competition. Desloge Fire Department raised $510 for the AuBuchon Family Foundation.

“It’s a great thing that both fire departments got together to donate to different organizations,” said Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief Dave Pratte. “Desloge Fire donated to the AuBuchon Foundation, so they were blessed; and Shared Blessing, they do so much, feeding people and helping people.”

Members of the Desloge Fire Department will be sprayed by a fire truck, but the date is not set.

“We don’t have that worked out yet,” Desloge Fire Chief Jared Meador said. “Hopefully, it warms up a little bit.”

Shared Blessings is a faith-based ministry established to provide temporary shelter for homeless men, women, and families in St. Francois County. The goal of Shared Blessings is to assist people who are ready and willing to help themselves get back on track. Shared Blessings connects people with local agencies to help with employment, medical care, mentoring, housing, and more while also providing daily care items.

Shared Blessings Director Lisa Brotherton-Barnes said the organization has not decided yet what the money will be used for.

“We are just like any other household, we have regular expenses,” said Brotherton, “utilities and those magical washing machine repairs that pop up.”

She said there are special projects in the works such as updating the playground area.

The AuBuchon Family Foundation’s goal is to bridge the funding gap and provide life-saving equipment and monetary assistance to rural fire departments through Southeast Missouri. Founded right before COVID started by Reggie AuBuchon, founder of Bryant Restoration and president of the foundation, the AuBuchon Family Foundation has helped multiple area departments such as Park Hills Fire Department, Bismarck Fire Department, and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department.

AuBuchon said the donation will go toward the foundation’s general fund to help offset unforeseen expenses in local fire departments throughout the area, including helping purchase thermal imaging camera, chainsaws, extraction equipment, smoke detectors, and training.

Meador said the department is interested in doing the competition again. Pratte shared the same sentiment, and is already looking forward to the next round.

Pratte also wanted to extend thanks to everyone who helped out, saying it took a whole bunch of people to get everything together, from the truck owners and getting Santa Claus.

“We were blessed,” said Pratte. “We had a lot of people show up and we had a lot of donations coming out.”

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

