Friends in Action Clubhouse hold trivia night Oct. 28

Friends in Action Clubhouse, 657 Walton Drive in Farmington, is sponsoring a Trivia Night fundraiser that will take place Oct. 28.

Sign-in is at 6:30 p.m. and the trivia contest following at 7 p.m.

All funds will benefit Friends in Action Clubhouse.

The cost is $20 per person and there is a limit of six people per team. Due to limited space, each team is required to pay a $40 non-refundable deposit which will go toward the final payment. Reserve your table prior to the vent and pay only $100 for six people. Call Anna Portell at 573-760-8363 to reserve a table or become a sponsor.

Bring your own snacks/beverages. Snacks will also be available for purchase at the clubhouse store.

Prizes will be awarded for the first and second place trivia teams, best team Halloween costume, best individual costume and most original costume.

Clubhouse members request that anyone who is not vaccinated for COVID wear a mask during the event.