Friends, teachers remember Katlynn Newhouse as 'the brightest light in a dark room’

West County athletes were gathered on the baseball field at school and on the softball field in Potosi when they received devastating news. As coaches relayed the information to their players, word quickly spread throughout the community.

A bright light had been extinguished far too soon.

Katlynn Marie Newhouse, 17, of Leadwood, was tragically killed in a car accident Saturday morning on Highway 8 while she was on her way to work at El Tapatio in Park Hills.

Katlynn touched lives everywhere. She loved making people smile with her warmth and happiness. She was a bright, beautiful spirit, a ray of sunshine who was full of love, laughter, kindness and playfulness.

Her life was truly a joyful gift to everyone around her. She will continue to live in the hearts of her family and friends.

Visitation begins Tuesday, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 3-9 p.m. Visitation resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Leadwood Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Katlynn Newhouse Memorial Fund to help defray funeral costs and to build a scholarship fund in her honor.

Katlynn was born on Oct. 2, 2004, in Farmington.

She is survived by her parents Michael and Angie (Woods) Newhouse and sister Kylie.

In Katlynn’s obituary, her family wrote, “To say Katlynn had an inspiring, outgoing personality would only slightly sum it up. If there was a West County Bulldog sporting event going on, Katlynn was there. If there was a sporting event that involved people she knew, Katlynn was there. If there was a dirt track race going on, Katlynn was there. In fact, her favorite time of the year is summertime Saturday nights. You would find Katlynn in the stands or near the track cheering on her favorite cars. During school events, being one of the loudest fans in the stands she was the spirit in school spirit. She also loved the Mineral Area College Cardinals, regularly attending sporting events to cheer them on.”

Katlynn played on the high school volleyball and basketball teams, proudly wearing jersey No. 53. She attended Unitec Career Center and was in the CNA program. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was a server at mass. In the free time she had, Katlynn loved spending it with her family, “especially at Woody’s Saloon where she aggravated her loving grandpa.”

As the community prepares to say a final goodbye to this extraordinary West County High School junior, many people honored Katlynn with their memories and special stories.

Angie (Woods) Newhouse, Katlynn’s mother, said her baby girl had a heart of gold and she never met a stranger.

“Her blue eyes and her smile and laugh would light up a room,” she said. “She was always goofing off and saying silly things to cheer you up.

Angie said Katlynn could be a pain, “but she was our little pain. She was loved by so many.”

She’ll miss her daughter’s phone calls to say, “Mom, bring me lunch” or “Mom, you need to come sign a paper for school because I forgot.”

When Katlynn was little, she slept with her mom and put her tiny feet on her. She also loved to dance around, and she had her own language which the family called “Katlynn language.” She misused words or purposely said them incorrectly just to make her family laugh.

“My heart is broken and a piece is gone but she will never be forgotten,” said Angie.

She said everyone should always say “I love you” and kiss each other.

“I didn’t get to do that before this and it hurts the most,” she said.

Katlynn’s dad Michael said he’s going to miss her, “It’s me, I’m Katlynn” attitude.

“Katlynn just being Katlynn and was the best thing,” he said.

As for a favorite memory, he said he has too many.

“I always loved the times spent at the river and with friends,” he said. “I always enjoyed just being with her.”

Michael said people didn’t know how smart and kind his daughter was.

“I don’t think she even knew,” he said. “Her personality was one-of-a-kind and can never be matched.”

Katlynn’s sister Kylie, a college student at University of Missouri-Columbia, said she’ll miss her sister’s random phone calls and Snapchats because she never knew what she was going to see or hear.

“But it was always something that’d make me smile or laugh,” said Kylie. “Her bubbly personality always came through and I always got to see her smile in everything.”

Although the sisters didn’t always get to hang out, they loved getting food together. Katlynn also always seemed to find a way to aggravate her sister.

“It was always fun to watch her on the court,” said Kylie, “and to have sibling rivalry when I was still in school.”

Kylie said everyone who knew her sister loved her personality and how she could put a smile on anyone’s face and “light up every room she walked into. She was one of the most loving, kind, bubbly, outgoing and beautiful people that anyone could ever meet.”

Most importantly, Kylie said Katlynn was “the best sister.”

Anna Woods, Katlynn’s nana, said she’s going to miss getting to see her beautiful granddaughter’s face and bright blue eyes every day.

“She would come to my room and lay in bed just to mess with and aggravate me and I think that’s the memories I’ll miss making the most,” she said. “She was my baby.”

Grandpa Jim Woods said, “She was my angel and she’ll always be with me.”

His favorite memories are of Katlynn coming down to his bar and visiting and teasing everyone.

WCHS Principal Levi Rawson said Katlynn played volleyball for his wife Katie, the high school volleyball coach.

“Katlynn was always one to entertain my two little boys when they were around, and she was always smiling and being goofy while giving me a hard time most days,” he said.

Rawson said Katlynn cheered for the West County teams and made school fun during the day.

“I will miss her awesome smile and fun-loving attitude,” he said. “Katlynn was a great kid and always made others around her feel better. She was a true West County Bulldog!”

Katie Rawson coached Katlynn during her freshman and junior years in volleyball. She recalled when she first met Katlynn, an incoming freshman. Katie looked at Coach Jill Simily and exclaimed, “Wow! She talks a lot!”

“I am pretty sure I learned Katlynn’s life story in the first five minutes I’d really ever talked to her,” said Katie. “At every practice, I heard the words, ‘Hey, Coach!’ about 100 times.”

She said those words were always followed by, “’Can we do this at practice today?’ ‘What do you think about this?’ or ‘So I’ve been thinking about the lineup and what if we did this.’”

Katlynn started almost every practice with a joke.

“Even if I didn’t find the joke funny, or I didn’t understand it, she would be cracking up at her own joke,” she said. “Her smile could light up a room. Every time she got on the bus, came into the locker room or set foot on the gym floor, she was smiling.”

Katie said at their Jefferson game this past season, a referee came up to her at the end of the game to compliment her player No. 15 who had “such a good personality.”

Katie said Katlynn’s heart was “full of passion, caring and kindness, with a touch of sass.” She always tried to help her teammates, friends and coaches.

“I’ll miss Katlynn’s smile, the ‘Hey, Coach,’ at practices and games, her jokes and her big heart,” said Katie. “She was truly unique.”

Laci Tadych, another West County teacher, coached Katlynn in basketball during her freshman year. She said she’s not sure that she ever saw Katlynn without a smile.

On a basketball camp trip to Branson, she roomed with Katlynn and another player. She recalled getting onto the girls when they talked and giggled late into the night. Katlynn’s response was, “Coach, I’m sorry! We can’t help it!”

Tadych said she’ll miss her amazing personality. “She was the type of person that could turn anyone’s bad day into a good one just by being around her. She never met a stranger. Even at her young age, she touched so many lives.”

West County Athletic Director Bob Simily has known Katlynn since preschool because his daughter Alivia is in the same grade. He was also the class’s elementary P.E. teacher and basketball coach from fifth through ninth grades.

He said Katlynn’s smile and energy were infectious for all those around her. When she walked into practice or a classroom, she “automatically brought energy and life to the room. She had a special way of connecting with people.”

Simily recalled the baseball tournament of the night before Katlynn was killed. She was “the life of the party” and was “cutting up and having a blast in the crowd with the teams and people around her.”

He said Katlynn has been a staple in the girls’ basketball program for the past seven years. Even though she didn’t play the past two seasons, she rarely missed a game and always supported her teammates. She often helped Simily and filmed games or led the student section in cheers.

“My bond with Katlynn was beyond the basketball floor or classroom,” he said. “Not a day went by that Katlynn didn’t talk to me and greet me at school. She never passed me in the hallway, gym or my office without stopping to speak to me. That was Katlynn.”

High school math teacher Gayla Brinkley said she had the most fun talking with Katlynn about her grandpa Jim and his dog.

“She always brightened my day,” said Brinkley. “She was very special to me.”

Middle school social studies teacher John Barnett said it’s difficult to describe Katlynn in a single paragraph because she was an amazing kid.

Kylie instantly became one of Barnett’s favorite students throughout middle school. She reminded him all the time to wait until he had her sister.

“Kylie was right, Katlynn was not of the same cloth as her,” he said. “Kylie was super quiet, and Katlynn was the pure opposite.”

Barnett said one day Katlynn was “being her ornery self” when he looked at her and said, “Girl, is your goal to aggravate me?” Her response was, “Yes, it is. Was I successful?”

He said Katlynn could put a smile on anyone’s face when they were having the worst day.

“She wanted the best for everybody,” said Barnett. “Just listening to stories about her the past few days was more confirmation, that she wanted everyone to succeed.”

WCHS Counselor Andrea Simily said Katlynn had the ability to make everyone feel special.

“She loved hard, had a giving heart, never met a stranger and was not one to mince words,” Andrea said. “She was often mothering her friends and made sure all of their needs were met. She was also always willing to lend a hand.”

Katlynn often told Andrea at ball games, “I got your daughter a Gatorade to drink because you didn’t.”

She said they were always joking around with each other.

Katlynn was recently a tour guide for the Health Services program at UniTec.

“This is a job that typically a senior would do, but Katlynn and her bubbly personality stepped in and proudly showed the underclassmen what the CNA program was all about,” said Andrea. “I was so proud to see her leadership skills shine in this role.”

She said, “I’ll miss her spunky self, bee-bopping down the hallway. Our hearts are broken but the light that Katlynn left within each one of us will live on forever.”

West County School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey said she’s known Katlynn since she was a young girl and then it became “the greatest joy to have her as a student.”

Hulsey shared a recent story when Katlynn stayed with Hulsey and her daughter Trinity at a hotel in Springfield for West County girls’ basketball trip to the Class 3A Final Four event. The girls didn’t have swimsuits so they went to buy some but couldn’t find any. So the girls decided sports bras and shorts would be “just fine.”

“Once we were back at the hotel and they got changed, Katlynn came running out of the bathroom saying, ‘Jennifer, look what I got for a bra,’” said Hulsey. “As she unhooked the bra and a flap fell down. It was a nursing bra and Katlynn had no clue when we purchased it.”

Hulsey said Katlynn thought it was the funniest thing ever and she continued to go swimming. On Monday, Katlynn couldn’t wait to tell Hulsey that was “the best bra she ever owned.”

Hulsey will miss Katlynn’s daily visits to her office, huge smile, need for a snack for class, and to “just give me a hard time.”

“I’ll miss her smile at sporting events, her morning wave in the parking lot, being with my daughter Trinity, her silly messages, and her ‘I love you’ when she left every day.”

West County staff member Nikki Simily was Katlynn’s elementary and middle school volleyball coach. Katlynn and Nikki’s daughter Morgan have been best friends since preschool.

“Katlynn was a pleaser and always wanted to make sure she was doing a good job at whatever she was doing,” Nikki said. “Katlynn was like one of my own, she always greeted me with a smile and hug. Even after every volleyball game when she went to high school, she still came to find me to see if I could give her any advice.”

Nikki said Katlynn was a true team player and was one of the hardest-working volleyball setters on the team.

“Katlynn was loved by so many,” said Nikki. “She always brought a smile to the room and we will all miss that so much.”

John Hartley, Katlynn’s sixth-grade science and social studies teacher, described Katlynn as a “ray of sunshine anywhere she went.” She always had a joke, warm “hello,” encouragement for her teammates, and even went out of her way to hug Hartley’s parents, John and Doris. She helped his twin daughters Julia and Kaytlen to gain confidence during volleyball season.

Katlynn gave Kaytlen her volleyball shoes “simply because my daughter mentioned how comfortable they were when she tried them on during warmups.”

“She also jokingly loved telling people that the terrible smell in the workout room was because of me,” said Hartley.

He said, “Katlynn is perfect now with Jesus and we will see her again.”

David Buhrmester was Katlynn’s fifth-grade teacher. He said he was blessed with the opportunity to get to know and experience everything that made Katlynn special. Even at a young age, he said he could tell she was going to live life to the fullest.

“I will forever remember her smile and infectious personality,” he said. “Katlynn loved life and taught me to not take a second for granted. We are not guaranteed another moment, so use every second to leave behind positivity.”

Katie Lynch, WCMS seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher, got to know Katlynn when she coached her in volleyball. Katlynn also took Lynch’s daughter Grace under her wing and was a “great big sister and role model.”

“She lifted Grace up and would make her smile with silly pics,” said Lynch. “She joked about me being her ‘cool school mom’ and was the life of the party at El Tap, even when she should have been working she was sitting, eating and visiting until I would have to tell her to get back to work.”

Lynch said she’ll miss Katlynn’s “contagious smile and uplifting spirit.” She said one never knew Katlynn was upset or having a bad day simply because she always put others first.

“You never knew what she was going to say,” said Lynch, “but you could guarantee it would make you laugh, shake your head or fill your heart. I will miss her deeply.”

WCHS English teacher Tina Richards said Katlynn always asked about her 5-month-old Shih Tzu puppy.

Richards said Katlynn walked behind her chair every day at the end of seventh hour to take ice cubes out of her ice machine. When she asked Katlynn what she was doing, Katlynn always replied, “At least I’m using a spoon and not my hands.”

“I could never get mad at her, no matter what she did, because she always said something that made me laugh,” said Richards.

She said her first memory of Katlynn was when she was about 5 years old and came to the girls’ basketball games and watched Richards’ daughter Courtney and best friend Paige play ball. She always found the two after their game to let them know they played a good game.

She walked up to Richards every day before seventh hour to ask if they could take a nap instead of working in class.

Like so many others, Richards will truly miss Katlynn’s smile.

Kristen Williams, who taught Katlynn during her freshman and sophomore years for Algebra I and II, said Katlynn always said or did something that was ornery. Then she smiled and said, “You know you love me!”

Williams said she had to laugh because it was true. Katlynn had a heart of gold and was fiercely loyal to those she loved.

“If you were loved by Katlynn, you knew she had your back,” she said. “I will miss her smile and her laugh and the way she could captivate a whole room with her stories.”

West County teacher and softball coach CJ Wright said he and Katlynn both loved the “dirt race track way before it became popular to have the cool T-shirts. It seemed like only she and I had them and yes, I took notice of the good and bad ones she wore. Lol.”

Wright said he always pointed out Katlynn had one on, even if he disliked the driver.

After a while, Katlynn wore the one he didn’t like and went to him directly to show him the shirt. She loved giving him trouble and he loved giving it right back.

When Wright was her basketball coach in middle school, Katlynn always had “something off the wall to say.”

Wright simply laughed and said, “Newhouse, just do your thing.”

“That’s exactly how she lived every day, just doing her thing,” he said. “Loved her joy and her heart.”

West County Elementary teacher Courtney White said she can still see Katlynn walking up the hallway from recess just like it was yesterday.

“Katlynn always wore pretty dresses and big, oversized high heels that never seemed to stay buckled,” said White. “She was falling behind everyone else, just struggling so hard to keep them on but with the biggest grin on her face.”

White said all Katlynn had to do was make eye contact with her and flash her that big smile and White knew exactly what to do: “buckle those high heels.”

White didn’t see Katlynn much after elementary school until a recent trip to Starbucks.

“As I walked in, she made a beeline directly to me with that same big smile that I remembered from elementary school,” said White. “We stood and talked for several minutes. I remember commenting, ‘You’ve really grown up on me.’ That cute little girl in the pretty little dresses and biggest high heels had turned into the prettiest young lady.”

West County Elementary art teacher DeAnna Callahan searched through her elementary art projects posted on Artsonia until she found Katlynn’s family portrait which she drew in second grade.

“I remember how hard she worked on it,” said Callahan. “She wanted to make it special for her mom.”

Callahan said Katlynn could light up the room when she walked in and could brighten someone’s day with her smile.

“I will miss that the most, her smile,” said Callahan. “Every time I saw her, whether it was at a school function or the gas station, she was happy to see me. Her smile was contagious!”

Brandy Pratt, who has worked as the district’s cheerleading coach for several years, said her memories of Katlynn revolved around basketball and cheer.

“Katlynn was my go-to person to lead the student section during games and help the cheerleaders involve the crowd,” said Pratt. “She always made it a point to find me at every home game with the intent to talk about our game plan. But the discussion always quickly turned into Katlynn giving me trouble about something. We laughed more than we planned!”

Pratt said after months of coercion, Katlynn agreed to be the school’s bulldog mascot for the girls’ last home basketball game.

“She was the perfect person to represent the school, basketball team and cheerleaders,” said Pratt. “This is how I will remember Katlynn, a ‘Bulldog’ through and through.”

Sophomore Maddison Tiefenauer was Katlynn’s best friend. They did lots of things together, including going to the races and late-night jam sessions to Taylor Swift or old country songs as they went to get McDonald’s because “Katlynn was always hungry.”

Tiefenauer said they sometimes stayed up late and they’d get “slap happy and start laughing at the most random things.” Then they would hear Katlynn’s grandpa yell, “Girls, it’s time to go to bed.”

“I’ll miss the way we would look at each other and just bust out laughing, her beautiful blue eyes, her huge smile and her kind heart,” said Tiefenauer. “I honestly don’t think there is one thing that I won’t miss about her, even her stinky feet.”

She said to those who didn’t know her best friend, “She had the kindest heart, most caring personality and was no stranger to anyone.”

When WCHS freshman Kaytlen Hartley found out that Katlynn had died, she didn’t know how to feel.

“Katlynn was such a fun person to be around, and we had so many great times together that there was never a dull moment,” she said.

Her best memory is being on the court with Katlynn.

“Katlynn had confidence in me and is one of the best athletes I’ve ever met,” she said. “She had a hard-working mentality and wanted to win. She was strong and never gave up, she believed in me and gave me courage.”

Kaytlen said the two became especially close during volleyball season when Katlynn took her under her wing.

“I’m so grateful that we shared great memories together,” said Kaytlen. “We shared advice, laughter and enjoyed the moments we had together. I’m so glad I had a friend like her.”

High school science teacher Tara Lewis has known Katlynn most of her life because she was Kylie’s tag-along at games and the team’s biggest cheerleader. Katlynn was a hard-working student who never let anything defeat her.

“If she had to study more, she studied more,” said Lewis. “If she had to come to tutoring, she came to tutoring. Katlynn was a teacher’s dream.”

Lewis said Katlynn had great comedic timing and the best comebacks. When Katlynn asked Lewis why she had switched classrooms before this school year, she told her she moved because “you wouldn’t stop coming to my classroom even though you weren’t in my class last year.”

Katlynn laughed, play “punched” Lewis in the shoulder, and sarcastically replied, “You know I’m in your class this year, riggghhht?”

Of course Katlynn chose the desk in front of Lewis’s desk in her classroom so they bantered back and forth daily with conversations about anything and everything.

“I will miss most of all that she was the most honest person of any student I have ever had,” said Lewis. “She never allowed anyone to have a bad day. Katlynn was a friend to all students from all groups. She didn’t have a group because she belonged to everyone.”

Lewis concluded, “I will miss her smile the most: genuine, caring, giving.”

Becky Yount, elementary counselor, said Katlynn always had a smile no matter what happened.

“They could be losing a game and would still have a huge smile,” said Yount. “She was very loving, would hang on you, put her arm around us, just when having a conversation.”

Katlynn recently assisted with kindergarten screenings with the CNAs and shared how she wanted to be a “good nurse.”

Megan Summers teaches students in the CNA program at UniTec. She said Katlynn was good at making them laugh even in the most serious moments.

“She was so smart, so sweet, someone I never knew I needed in my life,” said Summers. “She was someone who just wanted to make me proud, someone who hated to disappoint me, someone who made some of the rough days better for all of us.”

Summers said Katlynn did well in her CNA studies and was building relationships and skills in the clinical setting.

“She accomplished and exceeded my expectations,” she said.

Summers thanked God for her time with Katlynn and the memories they made together.

“We are all in shock as we grieve the loss of our Katlynn,” she said, “and we are hurting. I want to wake up from this nightmare. Katlynn made an impact on the lives of many and definitely on my life.”

Junior Gracie Wright said her favorite memories of Katlynn were when they were 5 or 6 and loved to play in a big dirt pile or on the playground at the race track; when they went to Sonic and Katlynn “was so ditsy that she forgot how to order”; and when they won the West County Volleyball Invitational and Katlynn was the one who set the ball for Gracie to get the winning hit.

“She was the girl who would barely pick up her feet to walk through the hallways (that became a joke between us) but still had the ability to make you laugh on the daily,” Gracie said.

“To anyone who didn’t get to meet Katlynn, I am truly sorry because she was the best person to have by your side,” she said. “She was talented, beautiful, energetic, funny and hard-working. I will miss her tremendously.”

WCHS student Lilly James is going to miss Katlynn’s spunky personality.

“She was seriously a blessing because she was very uplifting and made everyone feel great about themselves,” said James. “She was also an awesome confidence booster.”

The two were in the CNA program together.

“She was great working in the nursing home,” said James. “She loved all her residents so much and treated them like they were her grandparents.”

The two also attended church together on Wednesdays.

“Katlynn was a firm believer in the Lord and it truly inspired me,” said James.

High school student Trey Wright enjoyed spending time with Katlynn in the mornings at UniTec.

“It was great having someone like that there when you start your day or in Biology every day when we all get off topic and we all had to remind Katlynn not to tell,” he said.

Junior Jacy Tongay said she enjoyed doing clinicals with Katlynn, helping the elderly and making them laugh.

“I’ll miss Katlynn’s smile and how easy it was for her to make someone laugh,” Tongay said. “She knew everyone and never met a stranger. She was also the one to make you feel better if you had a bad day.”

Junior Thomas Kearns said he and Katlynn connected through their teasing in the hallways. They also parked next to each other. Sometimes Kearns honked his horn to scare Katlynn, or they had conversations after school.

“Katlynn was the same person in the classroom as she was outside of the classroom,” he said. “She was never scared to ask a question, no matter how embarrassing.”

He said one time Katlynn asked one of their teachers “what was the difference between Mexico and New Mexico,” not knowing the difference between the two.

“Everyone thought this was hilarious and most people would have been embarrassed in that moment, but not Katlynn.”

What Kearns will miss most is that Katlynn was always herself. She didn’t care about what other people thought.

“It was inspiring because watching her be herself at a time in our lives where it’s so difficult to do so is very impressive,” he said.

He said she cared for everyone and was always willing to talk, especially when she saw people struggling.

“When (classmate Ethan Bryan) passed away, she knew what to say,” said Kearns. “She helped everyone. She was a part of that healing process and now that she’s gone, it’s hard and I realize just how much of that process she helped with.”

Kearns said Katlynn put others first before herself.

“To the core she was a good person,” he said. “Her last days were helping people as a nurse and I think that explains who she was as a person perfectly: a healer.”

Junior Alivia Simily already misses Katlynn’s smile, laugh and loyalty.

“She always made sure everyone around her was happy, that was her first priority,” Alivia said. “She was so loyal to the people who loved her. She was a great friend.”

She said she wants other people to know they “want a friend like Katlynn, someone who was always there if you needed anything. No matter what it was, she was always there for me.”

Junior Caden Merrill said Katlynn was always “right in the middle of having a good time. She did not have a bashful bone in her body, which I think is the best thing about her.”

Merrill said he’s going to miss her laughter, big smile, and watching basketball games with her and hearing her cheer for them at their boys’ games.

Riley Kawalaske, also a junior at WCHS, enjoyed spending time with Katlynn at UniTec and listening to music together.

“She was the brightest light in a dark room.”

West County staff member Melissa Gidden’s daughter Shayla and Katlynn grew up together and had a close bond.

“Katlynn never met a stranger and was someone you liked instantly,” said Gidden. “She always had a smile on her face, laughing about something or telling you what she was thinking.”

Gidden said Katlynn was a natural when it came to sports and “an amazing team player. She was such a beautiful girl, inside and out.”

Jill Simily was Katlynn’s kindergarten teacher. Even then she was a sweet, spunky, talkative kid.

“She couldn’t wait to get to high school to play volleyball for me,” Jill said.

During her freshman year, Katlynn was excited because her older sister Kylie was there. Katlynn quickly became the “little sister” to everyone. Katlynn wanted to do everything, including hitting, playing defense and setting. She volunteered to do it all.

Katlynn decided not to play volleyball during her sophomore year. During basketball season, she said she missed playing volleyball and thought about returning to play the next year. Jill thought that was awesome and shared some ideas on how she could change up her role.

“I never got to officially ‘coach her’ due to me moving but was so glad that she came back and played,” Jill said. “I spoke with Coach Katie Rawson throughout the season and was so proud of all the girls and what they accomplished together. Katlynn was fearless and there was never a challenge that she wasn’t ready for. She is one of those kiddos who you will never forget.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal. She is a West County Middle School teacher.

