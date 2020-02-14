From a bad first date to 30 years together

All details were paid for except Brandi’s dress, which she and her mom picked out together.

The question is, how did the couple win this awesome prize? Well, it was the couple’s first-date experience that did the trick to win the mega wedding.

It’s the story which Jeff considers rather embarrassing…

It was March 21, 1990, when Jeff, a senior at West County High School, and Brandi, a sophomore, ran into each other near the locker room. They greeted each other and then Jeff stood up to ask Brandi if she had a second. His next question was to inquire if Brandi would be his prom date that April.

“Of course I said yes, because who wouldn’t want to get glammed up for a night and sit in a school gym listening to a bad DJ, right?” she said.

After Brandi’s first “yes,” he followed up with a second question: would she go on a date that upcoming weekend to see a movie in Flat River?

Brandi again agreed.

At the time Jeff worked at Dave’s Food Mart in Leadwood and sometimes rode his bike to school. He was academically ranked in the top part of his class. He read Stephen Hawking books.