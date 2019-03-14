It strikes fear in the hearts and minds of thousands each day, it breaks up families, it causes immense pain and suffering for everyone it touches, and it’s the last word a person wants to hear from a doctor – yes, the dreaded “C” word – cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime. There’s an old saying, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” meaning that it’s easier to prevent something from happening in the first place than to repair it after the damage has been done.
The American Cancer Society is no different in that when it comes to cancer, prevention is the key.
Shanna Hayes, Community Development manager for the North Region Relay For Life spoke on Tuesday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. There are some major changes coming to Relay For Life this season, the biggest change being that there won’t actually be a “relay”.
The new campaign, called “Rally for a Cure” will become one large fundraising campaign, rather than one, single Relay for Life event. Following the campaign, there will be a big celebration to recognize survivors, contributors, and teams.
“Our hope is that by changing to a campaign rather than one single-targeted event, we can gain a lot more participation,” said Hayes. “We will still have team events, such as bake sales and 5Ks, in addition to ticketed events.”
“When cancer strikes, it strikes from all sides,” said Hayes, “and that’s why we try to fight back from all sides.”
Hayes reported that the American Cancer Society is currently funding $390 million in cancer research grants and has funded $4.6 billion in research since 1946. In addition, 47 of ACS funded researchers have been awarded the Nobel Prize over the years.
“We empower people to take steps to prevent cancer or find it early, provide screening guidelines to physicians, fund grants to reduce cancer in at-risk communities, provide educational materials, create awareness, and so much more,” said Hayes.
Hayes stated that one of the most exciting new things in recent development is the creation of “take-home cancer screening tests.” Anyone interested in getting information on these new tests that can be done at home and sent back by mail, or anyone needing any information or direction involving cancer can call the ACS Patient Services Hotline at 1-800-227-2345.
The focus for Tuesday’s meeting was what can be done to assist St. Francois County Relay For Life or Rally for a Cure as it will be known this year. “The best thing people can do is sign up to participate in the campaign,” said Hayes.
To join the campaign, individuals and teams can go to relayforlife.org/stfrancoismo and click on “Join,” and create a log-in.
A drop-in event has been scheduled for April 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at El Tapatio in Park Hills. Anyone from the community is welcome to stop by and obtain information on the Rally for a Cure Challenge.
“Keep an eye on the St. Francois County Relay for Life website and the Facebook page for details on coming events,” said Hayes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.