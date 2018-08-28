With the Labor Day weekend almost here, gas prices in Missouri and in most other states across the nation are likely seeing no more than a slight increase in fuel prices compared to last week.
While that means Parkland residents will find few deals on gasoline as they hit the highways for their last vacation of the summer season, they also shouldn’t find themselves shocked by the prices they end up paying at the pump.
Checking prices in Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, Bonne Terre, Bismarck, Potosi and Ste. Genevieve as of Monday afternoon, the highest cost for unleaded gas was $2.69/gallon. The lowest price was $2.41.
“Gas prices nationally saw little change in the last week as oil prices saw a mini-resurgence back to $69 per barrel, stifling the broad relief we saw at pumps the week prior,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Labor Day ahead, we may see a small rise in the national average this week, depending on oil’s move, but largely this seems like the last week we’ll see elevated prices as demand is set to drop with the conclusion of Labor Day weekend.
He added that, because the Atlantic has remained quiet, there’s little chance of a major disruption at this time and the consensus of most petroleum analysts is that much of the country will again see falling fuel prices.
According to DeHaan, the national average price of gasoline is virtually unchanged versus a week ago, hovering at $2.825 per gallon as of Monday, according to data compiled from more than 10 million price reports over the last week.
The national average is still holding two cents lower than a month ago, yet is up nearly 50 cents versus last year — a gap that will narrow considerably this week due to prices soaring a year ago due to Hurricane Harvey.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil begins the week up 10 cents per barrel to $68.82, a rise of $2.70 per barrel versus last Monday morning on strong global demand and refinery inputs, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.
Of course, by weeks’ end September contracts for products switches over to the October month, which could see gasoline tumble a dime a gallon or more with diesel strengthening as a proxy for cooler temperatures. For its part, diesel, which has never trailed gasoline this summer, a rarity not seen since 2008, continues to hold at $3.14 per gallon — or 61 cents higher than this same week in 2017, a few days before the hurricane led to increases.
The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report showed a large decline of 5.8 million barrels in oil inventories, while gasoline inventories saw a modest build of 1.2 million barrels entering the last week of summer driving season. Meanwhile, refineries ran nearly full-tilt at 98 percent of total capacity, a number rarely seen in the last decade.
