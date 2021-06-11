Fun run for AV Sports Complex on Saturday

The 15th annual fundraiser for the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex is on Saturday.

The Two Mile Family Fun Run, Walk, and Bike Ride begins at 10 a.m. at the Iron County Courthouse. Registration is at 9 a.m.

The entrance fee is $20 and participants will receive a T-shirt. A team of six people or more is $15 each.

“This is how we fund our sports complex,” event organizer Jim Erpenbach. “So it’s pretty important to us.”

The race will start on Main Street in Ironton, go into Arcadia, through the park, and back to Main Street.

“We just encourage everybody to come and enjoy it,” Erpenbach said. “You can run competitively or you can run for fun or you can push a stroller or you could ride a bicycle. We will have metals for those that run a competitive race.”

Medals will be awarded to the top three males and females and to the overall winners in the following age divisions: 60 and up, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 20-29, 16-19, 13-15, and 12 and under.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with weekend’s Arcadia Valley BBQ Battle.

Sponsors include: Triple L Development, City of Arcadia, City of Ironton, City of Pilot Knob, Arcadia Valley School District, First State Community Bank, The Granite House, Pollock Landscaping, The Arcadian Academy of Music, Arcadia Valley Career Technology Center, SEMO Insurance Network, The Mountain Echo, Brad Jackson Excavating, Ozark Federal Savings and Loan, American Family Insurance: Ronnie Gibbs, Iron County Health Department, Fisher Furniture, The Feed Store, Jostens/SEMO Graduation Products, Society of Sisters, GFWC Mina Sauk, and Green Thumb Plants.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

