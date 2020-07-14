Funding, budgets on West County agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West County School Board of Education met recently to discuss fund transfers, the budget, and salaries.

According to West County Superintendent Kevin Coffman the district will transfer around $448,000 to Fund Four. Districts are allowed to transfer 7% of their state money to Fund Four each year.

The board approved a transfer of $130,000 to Fund Four for any capital improvements that might be necessary in the upcoming year, Coffman said.

“This would give the district a balance of a little over half a million dollars in case there's something that comes up that's needed, plus any other monies that we would be able to transfer for the 2020-21 school year,” Coffman explained.

A temporary direct deposit was also approved to transfer the amount of the district’s bond payments from one fund to the other, Coffman said.

The board also approved the amended budget for the 2019-20 school year. Coffman said these final numbers were then used to make the tentative budget for the 2020-21 school year.