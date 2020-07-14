Funding, budgets on West County agenda

The West County School Board of Education met recently to discuss fund transfers, the budget, and salaries.
According to West County Superintendent Kevin Coffman the district will transfer around $448,000 to Fund Four. Districts are allowed to transfer 7% of their state money to Fund Four each year.
The board approved a transfer of $130,000 to Fund Four for any capital improvements that might be necessary in the upcoming year, Coffman said.
“This would give the district a balance of a little over half a million dollars in case there's something that comes up that's needed, plus any other monies that we would be able to transfer for the 2020-21 school year,” Coffman explained.
A temporary direct deposit was also approved to transfer the amount of the district’s bond payments from one fund to the other, Coffman said.
The board also approved the amended budget for the 2019-20 school year. Coffman said these final numbers were then used to make the tentative budget for the 2020-21 school year.
“So I’ll come back to the board in September, once numbers are more solidified,” Coffman said, “and we kind of know exactly where the state is and local money is. And kind of I'll have an up-to-date budget amendment that we'll do in September that would be more reflective of actual numbers.”
During his superintendent’s report, Coffman updated the board on what’s going on at the state level.
“We are anticipating a quite a pretty big shortfall next year,” Coffman said.
He said the district has received some of its stimulus money but not all, so they’ve made an additional application to get the rest.
The board also approved a small increase to the certified teacher salaries, from $36,000 to $36,400 per year. Coffman said that puts West County at about the average for the conference.
“It wasn’t a big move, but it is a little move,” he said.
The classified staff also received a 1.5% raise.
The board also heard an update on summer school.
Coffman said they have averaged about 250 students per day in the face-to-face program and about 200 students online.
As far as cleaning the schools goes, Coffman said, the custodians are doing a good job. The district also has purchased new equipment to improve its disinfecting and sanitizing methods.
“We'll be able to do that in a much quicker fashion and be able to do larger areas more frequently,” Coffman added.
The board also approved:
- the appointment of Sheri Price as the Homeless/Migrant/ESL/ELL/Title IX/Home School/504 coordinator.
- minor changes to the attendance and discipline policies for 2020-21.
- the continued use of online board documents.
The next board meeting is July 16 at 3 p.m.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
