Fundraiser benefits area veterans

Veterans need to know they are loved and appreciated, especially when they have no family to care for them.

“It’s important to me because my grandfather was a veteran,” said Kim Hartley.

Before her grandfather William Dawson passed away last year, he was in a nursing home. His roommate was also a veteran.

“I saw the struggles they and other veterans went through,” she said. “If they don’t have family to care for them, many go without the basic necessities, let alone their favorite snacks.”

Hartley said veterans deserve “hope and kindness.”

That’s where the Love Out Loud Youth Group at Irondale Assembly of God steps in to help veterans.

Hartley sponsors the youth group of about 15, which focuses on taking “the love of Jesus outside of church and sharing it with people.”

This is the third year the group has done a chocolate-covered strawberries fundraiser.

Last year, the group earned enough money from their fundraiser to make about 40 care packages for veterans at NHC Desloge. This year, the group intends to make at least 50 care packages for area veterans. The special care packages included personal hygiene items, snacks, CD players, CDs and more.

This year, the care packages will include similar items like last year’s packages.

Hartley said she feels it’s important for youth to remember all of the veterans and sacrifices they’ve made.

“It’s so important to spread joy and remember those who can no longer help themselves,” she said. “We need to teach our kids to give back and love like Jesus.”

Contact Kim Hartley through Facebook to purchase chocolate-covered strawberries in milk chocolate, white chocolate or mixed. Cost is $12 per dozen.

All money goes to make care packages for area veterans. Donations are also welcome and go directly to this service project to make care packages that will be delivered to area veterans in a few weeks.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

