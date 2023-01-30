Fundraiser planned for little boy

A very sick little boy, Jackson Wood, is at the heart of a fundraiser on Thursday.

Rhonda Hubbard, who founded Superheroes for Hope to benefit kids and families battling severe illness, is organizing an event at TR Fitness in Leadington to help Daniel and Robyn Wood as they care for 3-year-old Jackson’s war against Type B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Jackson will be enduring treatment for the better part of the next three years, requiring his parents to regularly drive between their home in Farmington and St. Louis Children’s Hospital as he visits doctors, undergoes chemotherapy, and waits for lab work.

Since his diagnosis on Nov. 28, he completed the first of three phases in his treatment. The next phase lasts 6-9 months, and the third phase, maintenance, lasts one to two years.

So far, his small body has withstood three spinal taps, two bone marrow biopsies, three platelet transfusions, two blood transfusions, and he had a port inserted into his chest. He’s experienced bouts with high blood pressure and received chemotherapy.

Hubbard said it’s just too much for a family to do it alone.

“Robin and Dan, Jackson’s parents, have been friends of mine and they are members of TR Fitness. So when there's a need, we want to fill the need right in our community and they definitely have a need with Jackson,” she said. “You know, all this is going on, but they're still working out and trying to do their self-care, which is important.”

And so, on Feb. 2, for at least a $10 donation, anyone — members and non-members — can take a spin class, a "lunch and crunch" class, a Pilates core class, work out on the equipment or use the tanning beds at TR Fitness in Leadington, where Hubbard has offered cardio classes for the better part of two decades. Registering for the 8 a.m. 45-minute spinning class, the noon 30-minute "lunch and crunch" class, the 5:30 p.m. 45-minute Pilates core class, or the 6:30 p.m. 45-minute spinning class can be done by calling 573-516-0018. There’s limited space available for the classes and a finite number of tanning beds.

“If they can ride a bike, they can do this,” Hubbard said, referring to the spinning sessions. “They don't have to compare themselves to the person next to them. They can just ride the bike. They don't have to do all the jumps, the sprinting, you know, all the resistance that we do. They can just come in and ride a bike to get some cardio exercise.”

Hubbard said anyone who signs up for spinning will definitely want to wear loose clothing they can move in, and workouts of any kind are best with water. She said other activities will be taking place at the fitness center in Leadington, like an emergency helicopter landing on the field near Kevin Ball’s Auto Body in the afternoon.

“If working out is not someone’s thing, but their heartstrings are pulled and they just want to come by and drop off a donation would be fantastic too,” Hubbard said, adding that Jackson also loves “anything that flies, so if someone wants to bring in a little something with rockets, airplanes or helicopters, that would be great, too!”

Jackson's mom said they’re very appreciative of Hubbard’s efforts, TR Fitness’s efforts, and for everyone who has supported them so far.

“We love it,” she said about the fundraiser. “Jackson is going to have a lot of fun meeting everyone, plus the helicopter flying and landing will be huge for him, and I believe North County High School football team is coming to meet Jackson. It means a lot.”

Jackson's journey can be followed at https://www.facebook.com/jacksondalestrong/