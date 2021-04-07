Fundraiser planned for Pastor Petty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each vendor also donated at least one item to the silent auction.

Blacksmith Lisa Thompson, of The Farrier’s Wife Blacksmith Shop, will do demonstrations and sell products. Leathersmith Nick Smotherman, of Rockin’ K Leather, will also do demonstrations and sell products. Paige Beard, of Events Studio, will do simple spring photos for $5 each and send images via text or through an app. Kim Lewis, of Final Finish Painting, will donate all of her proceeds from sales at the event to Petty.

Three food trucks including Musthave Macarons +More, QuesoJitas and Roxy’s Hot Grill, will be onsite.

According to Sansoucie, vendors paid a $25 fee per table to set up at the event. All of those funds and money earned from the silent auction will be given to Petty. In addition, a donation box for Petty will be available at the venue.

Sansoucie said Petty and wife Sharon have been in her life for many years. They have been good friends with her parents, Carol and the late Abby Kohut, for years.

Petty officiated the marriage of Sansoucie and husband Kirby in 2009. The couple have six children and five grandchildren.