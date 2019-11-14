A trivia night will be held this Saturday in the West County High School cafeteria to benefit a Leadwood man who is battling cancer.
Kevin Watson, 49, a father of three and grandfather of four, has been receiving cancer treatments at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for the past 18 months. Watson and his wife Marcie have had to make the long trip south about every two weeks since March of last year and the expenses of travel along with medical care costs are extensive.
The former UPS driver has been unable to work due to his illness and his family’s insurance coverage has ended, leaving Watson with only major medical coverage at a high monthly premium.
Friends, family, and community members have come together to help take away some of the financial burdens that Watson and his family have been dealing with since his diagnosis.
You have free articles remaining.
The benefit will begin at 6 p.m. when doors open and the trivia contest will start at 7 p.m. The fee to enter is $20 per person and teams will be separated into groups of 10 participants.
Attendance prizes will be given out and there will be free pizza, chili, beverages, and snacks courtesy of Leadwood First Church of God.
The evening will also include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing in addition to the trivia contest.
Former West County High School Principal and Watson’s brother, Todd, said the family really appreciates the support. He said that everyone should have a good time Saturday evening and all proceeds from the event will go toward the reoccurring travel and medical expenses that his brother’s family is facing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.