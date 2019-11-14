{{featured_button_text}}
Trivia night benefit for Kevin Watson this Saturday

Family and friends of Leadwood native Kevin Watson are hosting a trivia night fundraiser to help Watson and his family with travel and medical expenses associated with his cancer battle. Pictured are Watson and his wife Marcie.

 Submitted

A trivia night will be held this Saturday in the West County High School cafeteria to benefit a Leadwood man who is battling cancer.

Kevin Watson, 49, a father of three and grandfather of four, has been receiving cancer treatments at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for the past 18 months. Watson and his wife Marcie have had to make the long trip south about every two weeks since March of last year and the expenses of travel along with medical care costs are extensive.

The former UPS driver has been unable to work due to his illness and his family’s insurance coverage has ended, leaving Watson with only major medical coverage at a high monthly premium.

Friends, family, and community members have come together to help take away some of the financial burdens that Watson and his family have been dealing with since his diagnosis.

The benefit will begin at 6 p.m. when doors open and the trivia contest will start at 7 p.m. The fee to enter is $20 per person and teams will be separated into groups of 10 participants.

Attendance prizes will be given out and there will be free pizza, chili, beverages, and snacks courtesy of Leadwood First Church of God.

The evening will also include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing in addition to the trivia contest.

Former West County High School Principal and Watson’s brother, Todd, said the family really appreciates the support. He said that everyone should have a good time Saturday evening and all proceeds from the event will go toward the reoccurring travel and medical expenses that his brother’s family is facing.

