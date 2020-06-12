Fundraiser underway to aid CASA of the Parkland

CASA of the Parkland has announced it will be raffling off an 8 by 8 shed — including free delivery up to 50 miles from Farmington — through June 19. The shed is being given away courtesy of TByington Contracting.
According to JoAnna Watts, CASA of the Parkland executive director, raffle tickets for the shed will be sold for $5 each or five for $20, with CASA drawing the winner June 20.
"All donations will go towards the training of volunteers and their ongoing work to assist the courts in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in St. Francois County," Watts said. "There are over 270 children in foster care on any given day in our county. Once a volunteer is appointed to a case by the judge the volunteer meets regularly with the child. The volunteer communicates with everyone involved in the case to advocate for their best interests in court.
"A CASA volunteer will support the child through transitions — such as changes in foster homes, schools, caseworkers, etc. — and continue working to help find the child a permanent home. Children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, they are more likely to succeed in school, and they are half as likely to reenter the foster care system."
Watts added that another local business is offering to raise funds to assist CASA of the Parkland in accomplishing its mission.
"State Farm Agent Chris Morrison has also partnered with us," she said. "They are committed to helping the community in times of need, and have selected CASA of the Parkland to help us in our efforts to support abused and neglected children in our community. The Chris Morrison State Farm Agency will match our first $500 raised in raffle tickets and donations, to help us to raise our first $1,000.
"To enter online, chose a donation amount based on how many chances you want to be entered into the raffle — one entry for $5 or five entries for $20 — and include your first and last name. Once a donation is received, the donor's name, amount of their donation and number of ticket entries will be posted in the event comments.
"To enter by mail, send your check to Chris Morrison, 316 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO 63640, or CASA of the Parkland, 400 N. Washington St., Suite 105, Farmington, MO 63640. Be sure to write #BeAGoodNeighbor on the check to indicate it is for the match program and/or raffle."
Watts added that the raffle will end at 11:59 p.m. June 19, with the winner being announced at noon on June 20. The winner will have until 11:59 p.m. June 21 to claim their prize. If the prize isn't claimed, there will be a second drawing, with the winner being announced June 22.
For more information, call the Chris Morrison State Farm Agency at 573-756-1900 or CASA of the Parkland at 573-326-9594.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
