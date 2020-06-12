Fundraiser underway to aid CASA of the Parkland

"State Farm Agent Chris Morrison has also partnered with us," she said. "They are committed to helping the community in times of need, and have selected CASA of the Parkland to help us in our efforts to support abused and neglected children in our community. The Chris Morrison State Farm Agency will match our first $500 raised in raffle tickets and donations, to help us to raise our first $1,000.

"To enter online, chose a donation amount based on how many chances you want to be entered into the raffle — one entry for $5 or five entries for $20 — and include your first and last name. Once a donation is received, the donor's name, amount of their donation and number of ticket entries will be posted in the event comments.

"To enter by mail, send your check to Chris Morrison, 316 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO 63640, or CASA of the Parkland, 400 N. Washington St., Suite 105, Farmington, MO 63640. Be sure to write #BeAGoodNeighbor on the check to indicate it is for the match program and/or raffle."

Watts added that the raffle will end at 11:59 p.m. June 19, with the winner being announced at noon on June 20. The winner will have until 11:59 p.m. June 21 to claim their prize. If the prize isn't claimed, there will be a second drawing, with the winner being announced June 22.

For more information, call the Chris Morrison State Farm Agency at 573-756-1900 or CASA of the Parkland at 573-326-9594.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

