Galloway releases DESE-requested audit of Valley R-6

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has released an audit of Valley R-6 School District, located in Iron and Washington counties in east-central Missouri. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) requested the audit based on concerns of attendance rates reported by the district.

In July 2019, DESE officials requested the audit from the Auditor's Office after parents of district students contacted DESE about a letter they received from the district superintendent. The letter encouraged students not to attend school on April 19, 2019 because the district needed to have an average daily attendance of 350 or less in order to maintain small school status. The letter added there might be additional days on which attendance would be discouraged in order to maintain the status, which allows the district to receive additional state funding.