Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Tyler Gapsch has been selected Bismarck High School Student of the Month for January.

Gapsch, the son of Doug and Ann Droege, has recorded perfect attendance while attending school in Bismarck. He plays basketball and has served as the team captain. He also plays on the baseball team.

Gapsch is involved at his church where he works part time. He plans to attend Mineral Area College to prepare for a career in education, after which he plans to transfer to a four-year university where he will major in physical education.

Gapsch will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded May 5.

