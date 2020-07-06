Garden club awards Follises
0 comments
top story

Garden club awards Follises

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garden club awards Follises

Dr. Chad and Stacey Follis and daughters Colvin and Sela add vibrancy to their neighborhood with their outstanding yard.

 submitted photo

Nancy Weber Garden Club, in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its Spring Yard of the Season Award to Dr. Chad and Stacey Follis of Farmington.

The NWGC Yard of the Season Award recognizes the hard work and pride exhibited by Farmington residents and businesses who beautify their yards, according to Pam Jaycox, president of the federated garden club.

Recipients receive recognition with a yard sign and a monetary award sponsored by Belgrade State Bank. In accordance with their mission, the NWGC hopes to inspire others to take pride in their yards and to improve the overall quality of life in Farmington, Jaycox said.

The Nancy Weber Garden Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, continuing the traditions and values of its founding members.

For more information about the NWCG and Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, visit sites.google.com/site/fgcmsoutheast/

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pursuit ends in crash Monday
Accidents

Pursuit ends in crash Monday

  • Updated

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.

Honoring the Krause family
Local News

Honoring the Krause family

During the Farmington School Board special year-end session Friday, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon addressed the board, recognizing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News