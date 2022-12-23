Garden club selling memorial bricks for Columbia Park

For those who would like to honor their loved ones, perhaps the perfect gift comes in the form of a memorial brick. The Park Hills Old No. 9 Garden Club is selling memorial bricks to be installed at Columbia Park.

Engraved memorial bricks, which will be installed on the grounds of Columbia Park’s chapel, are $80 for 4x8, $110 for 8x8 and $150 for 12x12. The goal is to sell 100 bricks before the order is placed. Bricks will be installed twice a year, in the fall and spring.

All text on the bricks will be centered unless otherwise noted. Inscriptions are asked to be written in capital letters for uniformity and legibility.

“Your gift will help us maintain the gardens every season and allow us to create and develop more throughout the community,” said current No. 9 Garden Club Treasurer and former Park Hills Mayor John Clark. “Your engraved brick is a lasting legacy to celebrate and honor a loved one.”

The engraved memorial bricks will be placed in front of and to the left side of the chapel.

Clark said the group wanted a way to honor not only veterans, but community members as well.

“This is also a way to improve the area around our historic Forest Haven Chapel in Columbia Park,” he said.

Clark continued, “We also feel this brick garden will complement the Federated Garden Club Blue Star Memorial that will be installed and dedicated this coming spring. The Blue Star is a nationally recognized symbol for garden clubs across the country honoring our nation’s veterans.”

He said the brick garden will complete the special memorial.

The garden club, which was founded years ago, regrouped in 2019. In addition to Clark as treasurer, Cindy Simpson Nunn serves as president and Bob Gerig is vice president and secretary.

Currently the nonprofit group has eight members but are recruiting more. Any adult who would like to volunteer with the garden club should simply show up at a future meeting.

The group meets monthly on the first and third Mondays in the Park Hills Library basement.

Nunn joined the garden club about a year ago. She said the group maintains the small gardens in town near Subway, All Occasions Banquet Center, farmer’s market, at the end of the municipal parking lot, and the two Park Hills welcome signs.

The Old No. 9 Garden Club added the nine mine carts throughout downtown Park Hills in 2021. Steve Weinhold is credited with building the first cart. The Downtown Park Hills Association funded the carts, and Central’s shop class built the additional carts.

“If anyone has any interest in gardening, we’d love to have you in our club,” said Nunn. “But you don’t have to know anything about plants or flowers. If you can dig a hole, pull weeds, water plants or spread mulch, we can always use your help.”

Earlier this fall, garden club members landscaped around Columbia Park’s chapel and completed the front flower bed. They added new bushes, shrubbery and plants. That area will also soon have the Blue Star Memorial plaque added, likely in early spring. This will honor the area’s active military members. A pollinator garden will be added where the plaque will be installed. This was inspired by the local Methodist’s church garden.

“We rely on fundraisers and donations to get all these projects done,” said Nunn. “So our community members’ assistance is really important to our garden club.”

Nunn and Clark regularly baked items to sell at the Park Hills Farmer’s Market earlier this year to earn money for the garden club.

“We always get a lot of compliments on all the projects we complete around town,” she said. “The community really likes what we’ve done so far.”

The garden club is also working on a new website.

For more information on the memorial bricks or Old No. 9 Garden Club, contact Nunn at csimpson51@att.net or Clark at jgclark1@sbcglobal.net.

Anyone who would like to support the garden club may purchase bricks at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/oldno9. They can also drop off monetary donations at the Park Hills Library or mail it to Old No. 9 Garden Club, c/o 104 Hovis Farm Road, Park Hills, MO 63601.