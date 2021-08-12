Garden club to grow Park Hills Farmer's Market

The Old No. 9 Garden Club will kick off its first-ever Farmer's Market season this Saturday in Park Hills.
The local garden club has leased the Park Hills Farmer's Market spot, located on the corner of West Main and Crane Streets, with the intention of bringing locally grown produce, flowers, artisan handmade items, and great food to the location.
The new market season will open Saturday at 7 a.m. The season will continue every Saturday through the end of October.
Old No. 9 Garden Club member Emily Kell said that after the club finished installing the mining cart flowers planters in downtown Park Hills, they began looking for their next project. That's when they came up with the idea for organizing the farmer's market.
"We had been noticing here and there, people being down at the farmer's market," Kell explained. "So, every time someone would be there, one of us would try to stop and talk to them and ask if they were interested in us maybe getting it organized."
The idea was recently brought to the city council, and the garden club received approval to move forward. Previously, the city ordinance only allowed produce to be sold at the market, but the garden club members thought the space had the potential to host other types of vendors as well.
"We feel like if you go to any other farmer's market in our area, there are also baked goods and like homemade birdhouses, candles, and different things, so we would like to kind of expand it to that," Kell said.
The market features two covered pavilions and 14 stalls that have water and electric access. There are no more spots available for reservation this Saturday.
Kell said the vendors registered to sell this Saturday would be offering a variety of items including apple butter, relish, fresh beef, fresh produce, and more. She said the Old No. 9 Garden Club would also have a booth selling mums and providing information about the club, its mission, and how to join.
Volunteers with Paula's Playground Fundraiser will be selling various items at the market on Saturday. The fundraiser's goal is to raise money to construct a playground in Elvins Park to memorialize the late Paula Lee, who passed away last year after more than 30 years of working for the city.
Vendors looking to reserve a stall for an upcoming Saturday can call the Park Hills Public Library at 573-431-4842. Vendor registration is free this year.
"We're kind of feeling it out this year to find out what the interest is; if it's something that's going to catch on and if we're going to have a full setup every week," said Kell. "So, as of right now, we are going to be completely free. When they call the library, they will give them their name, the contact phone number, and then what their business name is or what they're going to be selling."
The area also has large grassy areas where food trucks can be set up. Kell said three food trucks would be serving market-goers this Saturday: Fired, Casey's Cookin', and Amy's Goodies. After this Saturday, the food truck spots will go to the first vendors registering for them.
A parking area on the lot will be designated for those visiting this Saturday. The Garden Club received permission for shoppers to park on the Young Chiropractic parking lot across the street, as needed.
"When we rope it off for the parking lot, it will create kind of like a walking path, where they can walk in front of all the vendors; that way traffic isn't moving around as they're walking," Kell explained.
The club plans to ensure that the market area will remain an excellent location for fundraisers. On the third Saturday of each month, organizations holding fundraisers can reserve up to four stalls under the River Place Pavillion during the new farmer's market season.
"Like if a baseball team wanted to have a barbecue or something like that," Kell noted. "We, of course, feel like if they're down there fundraising that our farmer's market would only bring more attention to them or more business."
