Garden club to grow Park Hills Farmer's Market

The market features two covered pavilions and 14 stalls that have water and electric access. There are no more spots available for reservation this Saturday.

Kell said the vendors registered to sell this Saturday would be offering a variety of items including apple butter, relish, fresh beef, fresh produce, and more. She said the Old No. 9 Garden Club would also have a booth selling mums and providing information about the club, its mission, and how to join.

Volunteers with Paula's Playground Fundraiser will be selling various items at the market on Saturday. The fundraiser's goal is to raise money to construct a playground in Elvins Park to memorialize the late Paula Lee, who passed away last year after more than 30 years of working for the city.

Vendors looking to reserve a stall for an upcoming Saturday can call the Park Hills Public Library at 573-431-4842. Vendor registration is free this year.

"We're kind of feeling it out this year to find out what the interest is; if it's something that's going to catch on and if we're going to have a full setup every week," said Kell. "So, as of right now, we are going to be completely free. When they call the library, they will give them their name, the contact phone number, and then what their business name is or what they're going to be selling."