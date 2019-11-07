In September, Bonne Terre Garden Club (BTGC) embarked on a landscape project to transform the roundabout at Terre Du Lac’s main entrance.
According to BTGC members, hundreds of people and businesses in the Terre Du Lac (TDL) community donated money, labor, and time to facilitate the result.
With approval from the TDL Board of Directors, members, led by BTGC Project Chairwoman Bev Pinson, recruited volunteers and solicited funds from 16 area businesses and hundreds of individuals for a total of $1,120. The total for the project was $2,255.
Cassandra Crane, a graduate of Mineral Area College’s horticulture program, created the professional landscape design. Coordinating efforts with Cody Gillette, director of TDL Public Works, the BTGC has been developing this project for over a year.
Recently, members and Cassandra Crane, with help from landscape-experienced friends Levi Mansell and Mike O'Hara, planted hydrangeas, native butterfly bushes, and other non-invasive grasses and pollinators by the split rail fence and boulders along the roundabout.
A dedication of the community improvement is being planned for the future. BTGC members express their thanks to all who have participated in any way.
