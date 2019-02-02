Parkland Master Gardeners and St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Center will present their annual garden symposium on March 2.
Starting at 8 a.m. at Mineral Area College, it will have 15 events and close at 3:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be William Spradley, president and forester for Trees, Forest & Landscapes, Inc. (TFL). TFL was founded in 1990, and is a group of highly-certified arborists dedicated to tree care and preservation. Their services, according the website, include tree pruning, landscaping, plant health care, and consultation.
Spradley will deliver two speeches. The keynote is called "Tree Selection for Success in Southeast Missouri," and the next one will be on how to use trees and shrubs effectively in your landscape.
The symposium will be divided into three sessions, each with different speakers and events for gardeners new and old alike.
Last year, most of the events were strictly for gardening and plants, and delivered by members of Parkland Master Gardeners. This year there will be more variety.
Faye Worley, the president of Parkland Master Gardeners, said the speeches include Gardening 101, exploring mediums for gardens, Missouri’s wild mushrooms and if they’re edible, hummingbirds, small berries, and many more topics. There are representatives from organizations like National Nursery Products, Missouri Mycological Society, and Wild Ones.
Very special guests, Worley says, are members from Kress Farm Garden Preserve which is described as a 142-plus acre garden and wildlife habitat located just north of Hillsboro.
The speech about hummingbirds, Worley said, “will knock your socks off.”
“Even if people aren’t gardeners, per se, there are classes with stuff they can gleam from,” said Worley.
The previous Garden Symposiums have been popular, netting anywhere from 130-170 people.
They don’t expect classes to be full, but on the brochure only two choices from each session can be chosen. If the first choice is too full, the second one will be assigned. This means that, outside the keynote, there are only three events each individual can attend. On arrival, the participants will be told which ones they are admitted to.
Many people may be drawn to every single event there.
“That’s the bummer of the whole thing, you can only go to one class per session," she said.
The third session, however, will be have hands-on activities.
“Most will have something they can take home,” Worley said. These will involve learning how to make balms with native plants, glass gardens, and stepping stones.
“You’ve been good all day, so now you can play,” is how Worley sums up the last session.
Registration is $25 and forms must be turned in by Feb. 21. Registration and brochures can be found at the St. Francois county MU Extension website, and delivered to Denise Wright, at 11 Hollyhock Lane, Farmington, MO 63640. Call 573-756-2951 for questions.
