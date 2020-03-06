Gardening education, seed swap planned

As Parkland residents prepare to "spring" clocks forward an hour Sunday morning it is the perfect time to sign up for several gardening classes coming to Fredericktown.
First up is "Vegetable Gardening 101" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison County Extension Office.
Field Specialist in Horticulture Donna Aufdenberg will be discussing soil preparation, varieties, planting, harvesting, and pest management.
"The program is open to all, any skill level, novice to experienced," Aufdenberg said. "Participants will learn soil preparation and fertility, vegetable variety selection, planting techniques, insect and disease management."
Aufdenberg said a good gardener is a person who is willing to learn and is willing to stay on top of things in the garden. She said another quality is a person who is always working on building the soil and pest management.
"I have been a horticulture specialist with University of Missouri Extension for 17 years," Aufdenberg said. "I have a bachelors and masters in horticulture. I work and breathe horticulture."
Aufdenberg said she has two greenhouses where she grows her own plants every year to share with family and friends. She said her favorite vegetable to grow is the tomato.
"It is so versatile," Aufdenberg said. "Eat fresh or process. It can be rewarding in good years. Unfortunately, we haven't had a good tomato year in quite some time."
Aufdenberg said she loves growing all things but especially vegetables and herbs.
"My favorite part of all horticulture is seed starting and cutting propagation," Aufdenberg said. "There is just something about seeing seeds emerge from the soil and watching them grow or watch roots develop from a bare stem."
To register for "Vegetable Gardening 101" at 6 p.m. Tuesday call 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/vegetable-gardening-101-in-fredericktown
Aufdenberg will return to Fredericktown at 5:30 p.m. April 9 this time at the Ozark Regional Library, for the "Native Plant and Gardening Workshop."
"At the Native Gardening Workshop, I will talk about why gardening with natives is important and how to plan, plant and which varieties do best," Aufdenberg said. "I will cover the top natives and tell a bit about them."
Aufdenberg said native plants are already acclimated to the area climate, weather, soil, heat, cold etc. She said because of this they do better than many non-natives.
"We also have to consider the pollinators, many of them prefer the native species over non-natives," Aufdenberg said. "Examples are purple cone flower, black-eyed susan, liatris, columbine, milkweed and butterfly weed."
Immediately following the workshop will be a "Seed Swap" sponsored by Southeast Missouri Wild Ones.
"A seed swap gives gardeners a chance to share seeds with others and a chance to try seeds from other people," Aufdenberg said. "Seeds should be packaged in envelopes or small baggies and labelled with plant name, plant type, when collected or purchased, and any other information that would be helpful for other gardeners such as flower color, height, width, etc."
Aufdenberg said seed packages will be organized at the event by seed type, vegetable, flower, natives, etc. She said she has also seen people bring in bulk seed in containers with a scoop and envelops so people can package their own.
Those wishing to participate in the seed swap are not required to bring seeds or plants in order to participate. However, it is asked that all seeds brought to participate be no more than a couple years old, have been kept in a dry cool place, and properly labeled.
