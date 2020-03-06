Gardening education, seed swap planned

As Parkland residents prepare to "spring" clocks forward an hour Sunday morning it is the perfect time to sign up for several gardening classes coming to Fredericktown.

First up is "Vegetable Gardening 101" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison County Extension Office.

Field Specialist in Horticulture Donna Aufdenberg will be discussing soil preparation, varieties, planting, harvesting, and pest management.

"The program is open to all, any skill level, novice to experienced," Aufdenberg said. "Participants will learn soil preparation and fertility, vegetable variety selection, planting techniques, insect and disease management."

Aufdenberg said a good gardener is a person who is willing to learn and is willing to stay on top of things in the garden. She said another quality is a person who is always working on building the soil and pest management.

"I have been a horticulture specialist with University of Missouri Extension for 17 years," Aufdenberg said. "I have a bachelors and masters in horticulture. I work and breathe horticulture."

Aufdenberg said she has two greenhouses where she grows her own plants every year to share with family and friends. She said her favorite vegetable to grow is the tomato.