Gas prices are continuing to drop in the Parkland — and although some parts of the region are seeing bigger price decreases than others — it appears that fuel costs are going to continue moving downward for at least the immediate future.
While the price for regular unleaded at most Farmington gas stations spans between $2.10 and $2.19 a gallon, it’s available at stations in Bonne Terre, Fredericktown and Potosi for under $2 a gallon. As of Thursday afternoon, the lowest cost for a gallon of unleaded in the area was $2.86 a gallon at the Country Mart store in Fredericktown.
Throughout the area, however, prices have dropped a good 20 cents over the past couple of weeks, making it a lot more fun experience filling up the gas tank than it was just a month ago.
Statewide, gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 a gallon as of Thursday, according to a daily survey of 3,940 stations in the state. This compares with the national average that has fallen 7.8 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.53 a gallon, according to the same survey.
Looking at average gasoline prices over the past five years in the state, it’s obvious that the cost has ranged widely over the time period with gas going for $3 a gallon in 2013; $2.52 in 2014; $1.84 in 2015; $1.88 in 2016; and $2.27 in 2017.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices this week are approximately 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 37.7 cents per gallon lower than just one month ago. Meanwhile, the national average has dropped 29.4 cents per gallon during the last month and is 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy petroleum analyst, said, "The $1.99 club has seen its membership swell in the last week with the number of states with stations priced at that level or lower spiking to 18 with Texas, New York, Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Michigan, Virginia, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee and Illinois all have at least one station at $1.99 or less. The good news is it won't end there.
"Oil prices have seen another weekly rout, with WTI crude oil shedding over $6 per barrel — or some 14 percent — to close the week at a mere $50 per barrel. While many may be a skeptic of the White House taking some of the credit, the Trump Administration's reluctance to punish Saudi Arabia for its role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is likely leading Saudi Arabia to push against large cuts in crude oil production, fearing potential fallout from Trump. In the week ahead, motorists in most states will likely see further drops, saving the country $125 million a day versus prices in early October."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.