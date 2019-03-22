Gas prices have seen a steady increase in the last month, due to several factors, and increases are expected to continue.
According to GasBuddy, motorists can expect the jumps at the pump to continue into April, and perhaps even lasting up to Memorial Day, when the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance have generally wrapped up.
GasBuddy is a tech company based in Boston that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
“It’s been nothing short of madness at the pumps since early January with retail gasoline prices on a tear, especially in the Great Lakes,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Excess inventory of winter gasoline paved the way for deep discounts in some states after the holidays, and now with the transition to cleaner, more expensive summer gasoline underway, supply has tightened, and those previous deep discounts have vaporized.
Oil prices have also had an impact on rising prices, albeit a smaller role than refinery maintenance and the transition to summer gasoline.
OPEC countries, along with Russia, have continued to limit output in an effort to boost prices, which have recently risen to a four-month high, just shy of $59 per barrel. Ongoing turmoil in Venezuela is also playing a role in rising oil prices, thanks to a near-country-wide electricity outage that curbed the country’s ability to export crude oil.
The United States EPA mandates specifications for gasoline on refiners each year from May 1-September 15 in most areas, while some areas like California introduce summer gasoline earlier in the year and keep it well into autumn.
Once the transition is completed in May and refiners boost production following maintenance, gas prices may ease, but they still are likely to rise further until then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.