Gas prices expected to rise through April

Local resident Terry Moore fills up at $2.39/gallon, but the price of fuel is expected to rise through April and possibly continue through Memorial Day or longer. 

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Gas prices have seen a steady increase in the last month, due to several factors, and increases are expected to continue. 

According to GasBuddy, motorists can expect the jumps at the pump to continue into April, and perhaps even lasting up to Memorial Day, when the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance have generally wrapped up.

GasBuddy is a tech company based in Boston that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

“It’s been nothing short of madness at the pumps since early January with retail gasoline prices on a tear, especially in the Great Lakes,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Excess inventory of winter gasoline paved the way for deep discounts in some states after the holidays, and now with the transition to cleaner, more expensive summer gasoline underway, supply has tightened, and those previous deep discounts have vaporized.

Oil prices have also had an impact on rising prices, albeit a smaller role than refinery maintenance and the transition to summer gasoline.

OPEC countries, along with Russia, have continued to limit output in an effort to boost prices, which have recently risen to a four-month high, just shy of $59 per barrel. Ongoing turmoil in Venezuela is also playing a role in rising oil prices, thanks to a near-country-wide electricity outage that curbed the country’s ability to export crude oil.

The United States EPA mandates specifications for gasoline on refiners each year from May 1-September 15 in most areas, while some areas like California introduce summer gasoline earlier in the year and keep it well into autumn.

Once the transition is completed in May and refiners boost production following maintenance, gas prices may ease, but they still are likely to rise further until then.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

Reporter, Staff writer, and Photo Journalist

