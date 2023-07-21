Big River Chautauqua opened its 27th season on Thursday with a visit from famous writer, director, and producer Eugene “Gene” Roddenberry. Roddenberry was brought to life by actor, director, and educator Dr. Doug A. Mishler.

No one complained about the heat this year as Chautauqua began its first indoor season. Guests filled the Bonne Terre City Hall Auditorium to hear the words of a man best known for creating the cultural phenomenon known as Star Trek. Through the suspension of disbelief, the audience was transported back in time to the year 1990 while Roddenberry spoke about his life experiences and what caused him to create Star Trek.

Roddenberry was born Aug. 19, 1921, to Eugene Edward Roddenberry and Caroline "Glen" Roddenberry in El Paso, Texas. The family moved to Los Angeles when Roddenberry’s father received a commission as a police officer. Roddenberry spoke about how his father was a “good man” but was a product of his environment and used a lot of prejudicial language when speaking. His father also told his family stories about his experiences as a police officer. These stories affected Roddenberry by teaching him the horrors humanity was capable of at an early age. Roddenberry claims to have always been a dreamer and an avid reader. He loved to go to the movies and watch serial series shows like The Lone Ranger, Buck Rodgers, and The Shadow.

“In a weird way, my whole life has been about my dreams or ideas, if you will, crashing into some of the ugly realities of the 20th century,” said Roddenberry. He spoke about his dissatisfaction with authority figures due to experiences during his time as a pilot with both the United States Army Corps (USAAC) and Pan-AM. Roddenberry says he doesn’t remember how or why, but his father allowed him to take flying lessons. He remembers the feeling of freedom and wanting to continue to go out among the stars during his night flights. Then the realities of piloting crashed into his dreams of flying when he flew b-17 missions for the USAAC.

Roddenberry said a senior officer would not take into consideration factors that may affect the performance outside of the scope of capabilities listed in the operating manual of the aircraft. He became angry when his friends died in a mission they were forced to go into by this senior officer. A similar situation happened during his career as a pilot for Pan-Am. Roddenberry says Pan-Am officials allowed a plane to fly even though they knew it was not mechanically sound. About authority, he said he was “angry with human arrogance and stupidity.”

After becoming dissatisfied with his career as a pilot, Rodenberry returned home to Los Angeles and began a career as a police officer. It was at this time he became interested in writing for television. It wasn’t long before he was able to break into the industry with the shell of an idea for Star Trek. This shell of an idea surprised everyone involved when it garnered a cult following. Roddenberry says he created Star Trek as his platform for creating a way to show an acceptance of humanity in all its forms. The show was a way for him to combine his ideals of society with heroic, honorable qualities with the ugliness of reality.

At the conclusion of the performance, Roddenberry gave way to Mishler. When asked by an audience member if Mishler believed he could have been friends with Roddenberry had he ever met him, Mishler replied, “I don’t know if I would have liked him, but time with him would have been very intriguing.”