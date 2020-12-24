Generosity, holiday spirit contagious in and around Bonne Terre

“It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
This well-known verse from the Bible is something many local residents have recently experienced. In fact, the spirit of giving during the holidays seems to have magnified in recent weeks in the Parkland. Many people have chosen to selflessly give back to their community, and many residents have graciously been on the receiving end of this generosity.
Bonne Terre Save A Lot was at the hub of this generosity around the Thanksgiving holiday. The store often does giveaways on its Facebook page and has weekly drawings where customers deposit their receipts in a designated spot in the store. But that store’s generosity – led by Manager Clint Price and his hard-working staff – quickly spiraled into something amazing and inspiring.
Through generous donations from local business and area residents, Price and his staff were able to give away more than 100 turkeys and food baskets.
But that generosity did not stop when Thanksgiving was over.
Price and wife Tonya, along with a few other couples, adopted some local families who needed assistance this year for Christmas.
Then businesses and individuals immediately joined in to help with providing happiness to others.
In early December, Scott Wolfe at All About Water LLC donated Christmas meals.
“We appreciate it,” said Price, “and we know these families certainly will. Scott is one of the best about giving back. Thanks, Scott, for all you do for our awesome community!”
Nathan and Samantha at McDowell Electric Inc., Bill at Procare Automotive Repair, Paul and Beth at Stephens Ranch and SR Leather, Charles and Janice of Murphy Concrete and Midstate Laundry/The Laundry Basket, Sarah and family at Coffee Saloon, and Larry and crew at Larry’s Automotive were the next to step up.
Then Dusty Gerstenschlager and Paige Prasuhn of Pizza 101 South teamed up with Scott at All About Water LLC to provide a meal for all of the families Price and friends adopted for Christmas.
Next Hub’s Pub and Grill, Yoder & Sons Hauling & Excavating, Kaylynn and Madison at KayKeller Esthetics, LLC, and Michael Marler at The Market at Terre Du Lac continued the generosity. Brandon and Erin of BELK Investments, LLC, plus Bruce and Julie Pratte of Belgrade Financial Services and Cooley Construction added to the Christmas cheer. After that, Tanya at Small Town Grooming wanted to get involved.
On Dec. 7, Scott and Mary Lord of Lord Plumbing and Carla Duvall of Remax Best Choice joined in the fun. The ladies of the Big River Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary joined in the excitement.
Heartland Hearing Centers, the crew at K Buckley Towing & Recovery, Inc., Alex and Jennifer at Keen Performance, and Mason Appraisals were added to the list. Joe and Shawna Pettus and their crew at Auto Plaza Group wanted to share in the giving.
By Dec. 9, 25 businesses had joined in the Christmas giving.
Next up was Bonne Terre VFW Post 6883’s auxiliary, Midwest Horse Company and Jill at Shades of Renee.
On Dec. 12, a couple visited Save A Lot to donate a Christmas meal for a family in need in honor of local residents Greg and Sarah Moyers, of Leadwood, who died in 2016 as the result of a car accident in Florida.
“Greg and Sarah always loved doing for others and would have enjoyed the opportunity to do this,” said Price.
Loni Eaton posted on the store’s Facebook page, “This [donation] is amazing. Whoever did this must have known them well because they were always giving.”
Reggie and Chelcy at Lincoln Street Event Center wanted to help spread Christmas cheer, followed by DropBox Bonne Terre, Andy and Diane Kearns, Judy at Our House Inc., Matt and staff at MAD GOLF, Griffin Automotive Design, O’Neal Tax Service and Marler’s Towing.
EC Construction owners Auston and Cathleen and daughter Paige donated a new bike each for a boy and girl.
Kevin Bess donated 15 Ozark Pride hams. Five winners were drawn each week.
Shelly Bess, another resident who is known for helping others, wanted to bless someone with a Christmas dinner in honor of her grandfather “Tiny” Cramp. He would have been 102 years old on Dec. 19.
“He loved doing for others,” she said.
Dustin and Andrea Owens honored Bryan Kelley with a donation to help others. Suicide awareness and mental health are important to the couple, along with Bryan’s mother Vennie after they lost him to suicide.
“They hope to bring awareness to this issue and let others know they are not alone,” said Price. “So, in honor of Bryan, Dustin and Andrea would like to spread some Christmas cheer.”
The latest donation was made on Dec. 21 – when this story was completed – from custodians at North County schools who pulled together to make a generous donation to help spread more Christmas cheer and feed families in need.
Kathy Tyler Paul posted on the store’s Facebook page and called this group of people “unsung heroes.”
To date, more than 40 small businesses and individuals gave $12,000 to take care of families and nearly 100 kids for Christmas.
“The response was amazing,” said Price. “This was a community thing. People are amazing!”
Price was also able to assist with spreading cheer beyond the walls of Save A Lot to the streets of Desloge.
Loretta Barnhouse, a local resident who also finds joy in helping others, has assisted the Desloge Police and Fire departments for the last few years in spreading Christmas cheer by pulling over random motorists and stopping pedestrians to bless them with gift cards, cash and toys.
This year, Price joined off-duty Desloge officers and firefighters, Barnhouse, Dan Nier, and others on Dec. 20 to give out hundreds of dollars in toys and gift cards.
“The police force, too many times, gets a bad image,” said Price. “This was a good way to reinstill the good they do.”
Barnhouse said her daughter, Misti, started this four years ago after seeing a similar giving operation on Facebook. This year, about 10 people donated to give gifts to more than 30 families.
She said Patrol Officer Loralee Bader would pull over a car that had kids as passengers. She'd ask the driver if they knew why they were being pulled over. She'd inform them that Santa told her too.
"It was the best time ever," Barnhouse said, adding that just for a moment everyone forgot about the coronavirus.
Barnhouse said that one afternoon she joined Price to give out $5 bills to customers checking out at Save A Lot. Another tradition for her is providing first responders with meals for Christmas in honor of her dad who had a massive heart attack at Christmas time.
Price enjoyed participating in the giving operation with Barnhouse in Desloge.
Price said, “The giving was seriously so special. It was awesome to see the joy on the kids’ faces and relief on the drivers’ faces.”
He said hopefully it will create memories to last a long time. He especially enjoyed the reaction of the young boy who received the bike.
These donations would not have been possible without Bess and Barnhouse.
“They are two very special ladies,” said Price. “This Christmas success would not have been possible without their efforts.”
Price said being part of the random gift giving this year made him feel the true joy of Christmas, and he feels privileged to have played a role in helping others spread joy and generosity this holiday season.
“Local residents and businesses have come together in multiple ways to help others in our community,” said Price. “This is how we show compassion for others and build a better community.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal