Generosity, holiday spirit contagious in and around Bonne Terre

“We appreciate it,” said Price, “and we know these families certainly will. Scott is one of the best about giving back. Thanks, Scott, for all you do for our awesome community!”

Nathan and Samantha at McDowell Electric Inc., Bill at Procare Automotive Repair, Paul and Beth at Stephens Ranch and SR Leather, Charles and Janice of Murphy Concrete and Midstate Laundry/The Laundry Basket, Sarah and family at Coffee Saloon, and Larry and crew at Larry’s Automotive were the next to step up.

Then Dusty Gerstenschlager and Paige Prasuhn of Pizza 101 South teamed up with Scott at All About Water LLC to provide a meal for all of the families Price and friends adopted for Christmas.

Next Hub’s Pub and Grill, Yoder & Sons Hauling & Excavating, Kaylynn and Madison at KayKeller Esthetics, LLC, and Michael Marler at The Market at Terre Du Lac continued the generosity. Brandon and Erin of BELK Investments, LLC, plus Bruce and Julie Pratte of Belgrade Financial Services and Cooley Construction added to the Christmas cheer. After that, Tanya at Small Town Grooming wanted to get involved.

On Dec. 7, Scott and Mary Lord of Lord Plumbing and Carla Duvall of Remax Best Choice joined in the fun. The ladies of the Big River Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary joined in the excitement.