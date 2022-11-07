George becomes 42nd Eagle Scout from Troop 423

Jason George became the 42nd Eagle Scout from Troop 423 when he recently passed his final Eagle Board of Review at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest and most prestigious achievement a Scout can achieve. Highly respected, the title of Eagle Scout carries with it a special significance not only in Scouting but also in school, business, and the community for a lifetime. To attain Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, display leadership and outdoor skills, demonstrate by example the Scout Oath and Law and complete a comprehensive service project in the community.

George is a junior at Farmington High School who hopes to become an engineer. His service project was repairing the dock at the Mineral Area College quarry pond. George and some fellow Scouts learned how to use a variety of tools to remove and replace the lattice side rails and to restore the dock. George said that this project gave him the opportunity to demonstrate teamwork and leadership in his troop, and “it was fun!”

George has been involved in Scouting for more than 10 years, starting with Cub Scout. His favorite Scouting memory was “definitely participating in watersports at summer camp.” He plans to stay involved with Troop 423 through his senior year and to continue to give back to the community.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. By working hard to earn his Eagle rank, George has demonstrated how the mission of the Boy Scouts of America is positively impacting the lives of youth and the local community. You can find more information about local Scouting programs by visiting stlbsa.org.