Germania Road, which connects Highway 8 to Terre Du Lac, will be closed next week to allow for the St. Francois County Road and Bridge Department to make necessary repairs to a bridge located on that section of roadway.
The repairs include removing some pavement from the roadway, pouring concrete, and general structural bridging.
The bridge work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday and the plan is to have the road reopened sometime Thursday evening provided that the department doesn't incur any issues such as inclement weather.
There will be a detour route that will use Stoney Point Road as a go-around, according to Department Superintendent Clay Copeland. Signs will be in place directing the flow of traffic through the detour route.
“It's a little bit of an inconvenience,” said Copeland. “Probably a couple of miles on the go-around but it's just work that's necessary to be done and we hope to get it finished in just a few days.
"This is the same detour route that was used when that bridge was constructed initially approximately 10 years ago.”
Copeland said that as part of the county's bridge inspections that are performed by the Missouri Department of Transportation each fall, the structural repairs were suggested but the department wanted to wait until school was out of session to begin the work.
Signs were placed on each end of the road Wednesday in order to give area residents a few days notice of the road closure.
