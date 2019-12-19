Some area motorists got a pleasant surprise this past weekend after being pulled over for minor traffic violations. Instead of receiving tickets, they received Christmas cash.
When someone notices red and blue flashing lights in their rear-view mirror, a lot of the times it means that they are going to have to pay a ticket. That wasn't the case for 20 lucky drivers stopped by St. Francois County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday. They were handed $50 cash inside of Christmas cards.
After seeing the kind gesture campaign play out in different areas of the country as well as getting some local inspiration, St. Francois County EMS Supervisor T.J. Isgrig brought the idea to some friends at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.
Isgrig explained that the money used in this one-day “Pay It Forward” campaign came from a few different donors who wish to remain anonymous. He said deputies were able to give 20 local drivers $50 each along with a card that asked them to pay the kind act forward.
“I had seen videos on Facebook a few times of different departments doing this and I thought what better way to get our police officers out there in the community, doing some good and helping out,” said Isgrig. “We like to have the goodwill out there instead of all the negative."
He said they initially had $500 to give out but after posting on social media that he would like to make it an even $1,000, he received two offers within two hours from local businesses wanting to donate the other $500, while wishing to remain anonymous.
Cpl. Lynn Gerstenschlager was able to recruit fellow St. Francois County deputy, Alex Shumate and both donated their free time for this project.
On Saturday the officers met up and Isgrig and UniTec Digital Media Director Jason Loughary and they split up into two groups. Isgrig and Loughary recorded the interactions the deputies had with the unsuspecting drivers.
“We went out and pulled 20 people over,” said Isgrig. “The people were pulled over for minor little things, most for not using a blinker.
“So we would pull them over for that and instead of getting a citation, the drivers would receive a Christmas card and a $50 bill,” he explained.
As can be seen in the video clips, people were very surprised. Isgrig recounted one of the more memorable stops of the day.

“One of the guys commented to the deputy after being handed the $50 bill and said, ‘But I broke the law,’” he recalled. “The deputy said, ‘Well, we're not going to give you a ticket today; we're just going to give you the $50 and the man repeated, ‘But I did break the law.’ His wife kind of pop him in the arm and was like, ‘shut up!’”
He said other drivers got emotional and didn't seem sure how to react but all seemed happy to be receiving money rather than citations.
The local people behind this holiday cheer initiative of paying it forward received a significant portion of inspiration from a local woman wanting to keep her daughter's memory alive by spreading some Christmas joy this holiday season.
Gladys Edwards and her two grandsons, Jared and John Schicke, wanted to make Christmas a little brighter for 20 families in the Bonne Terre area in honor of Tina Edwards Schicke. The family donated $4,000 to be distributed to 20 families, each receiving $200.
Edwards approached Bonita Dooley, branch manager at New Era Bank in Bonne Terre, as well as Julie Pratte, financial advisor, at Belgrade Financial Services, who in turn contacted Isgrig to ask for help in putting her vision into motion. Dooley, Pratte, and Isgrig jumped at the chance to help this family make this memorial for Tina become a reality.
Tina passed away on April 18, 2018, after a battle with cancer. Edwards said that Tina loved Christmas and she thought what better way to keep her daughter’s memory alive in the town where she was born and raised than spreading some Christmas cheer.
Pratte and Isgrig spent the first Saturday of December showing up on doorsteps of Bonne Terre residents with cards that read, “In memory of Tina,” and asked the recipients to “please accept this Christmas Blessing on behalf of Gladys’ family.”
Edwards said she reached out to Dooley, Pratte, and Isgrig because of the care, concern, and compassion that they have for others. She went on to say, that Isgrig was always right there lending a hand during Tina’s fight with cancer.
“Every time she called on him, he came,” said Edwards.
Edwards said she had nothing but praise for New Era Bank and Belgrade State Bank who went the extra mile for her and her family. She said these two banks are true hometown community banks that really do care about their customers and community.
