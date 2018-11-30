The Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Jingle Bell 5k Run/1 Mile Walk returns to the Parkland for its seventh year Dec. 15, but early registration is already underway.
The race begins at 9 a.m., with same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Since its inception the annual run/walk has become one of the most popular local events of the Christmas season with anywhere from 60 to 100 people — many dressed in a wide array of holiday attire — taking part each year.
According to chamber Executive Director Paige Faircloth, the race starts and ends at Desloge City Hall, which is located at 300 N. Lincoln St. Those wanting to register or needing more information can call the chamber office at 573-431-3006 or register on the website at deslogechamber.com.
The fee is only $20 if you preregister online by Sunday and that guarantees a free T-shirt and goodie bag on the day of the race. Beginning Monday and continuing through race day, the registration fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt if still available. Registration for runners 14 and under is $15.
Faircloth added that there is timing provided for the event which is important for the people who do a lot of 5k runs. There will be awards presented to the top three runners in each of the age categories, as well as the best overall male and female.
"Then there’s the prize given for the best holiday attire which is always a lot of fun," she said. "Last year, as usual, there were some really creative costumes.”
Faircloth is expecting another great turnout for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and emphasized that everyone in the community is invited to take part.
“We’re loving having families, groups and individuals of all ages participate in the Jingle Bell Run/Walk,” she said. "It's always a lot of fun and really helps build Christmas spirit. It's been such a big success in the past and we know that it will be one again this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.