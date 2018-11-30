Try 1 month for 99¢
Jingle Bell Run/Walk returning
Preregistration is already underway for the seventh annual Jingle Bell 5k Run/1 Mile Walk that returns Dec. 15. The Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, is offering a $5 discount off the regular $25 fee for everyone who registers by Sunday at the chamber office or online at deslogechamber.com. Those who are 14 or younger have a $15 fee. Registration continues through race day.

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Jingle Bell 5k Run/1 Mile Walk returns to the Parkland for its seventh year Dec. 15, but early registration is already underway.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Since its inception the annual run/walk has become one of the most popular local events of the Christmas season with anywhere from 60 to 100 people — many dressed in a wide array of holiday attire — taking part each year.

According to chamber Executive Director Paige Faircloth, the race starts and ends at Desloge City Hall, which is located at 300 N. Lincoln St. Those wanting to register or needing more information can call the chamber office at 573-431-3006 or register on the website at deslogechamber.com.

The fee is only $20 if you preregister online by Sunday and that guarantees a free T-shirt and goodie bag on the day of the race. Beginning Monday and continuing through race day, the registration fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt if still available. Registration for runners 14 and under is $15.

Faircloth added that there is timing provided for the event which is important for the people who do a lot of 5k runs. There will be awards presented to the top three runners in each of the age categories, as well as the best overall male and female.

"Then there’s the prize given for the best holiday attire which is always a lot of fun," she said. "Last year, as usual, there were some really creative costumes.”

Faircloth is expecting another great turnout for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and emphasized that everyone in the community is invited to take part.

“We’re loving having families, groups and individuals of all ages participate in the Jingle Bell Run/Walk,” she said. "It's always a lot of fun and really helps build Christmas spirit. It's been such a big success in the past and we know that it will be one again this year."

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

