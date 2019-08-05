A crowd was lined up at the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse at Mineral Area College Saturday for the Back to School Bash which assisted needy children with school supplies.
Preregistered children and parents were assigned times to arrive in half-hour increments to assure a steady, organized flow of recipients and prevent overcrowding.
As the children came in to the event they received a card from the front and took it to each table they visited. Workers at each table highlighted what the children obtained at each station and at the end, the kids placed their cards in a drum for attendance prizes. Prizes included bicycles, laptops, tablets, lunch boxes, and more.
Mineral Area Memorial VFW Lady’s Auxiliary Post #5741 of Leadington President Sabrina Byrd noted that many hours were put in by the ladies of the post.
“We stayed up all night trying to get everything together, and we’re probably not going to be done here until 8 p.m. tonight,” she said. “Our whole goal was that no child was left behind, and to bring all the local businesses and organizations together as one, to help fulfill the needs for all the students.”
According to Byrd, the auxiliary has been a sponsor since it started out with the East Missouri Action Agency 21 years ago.
“About six years ago Young Faith in Christ took it over,” she said. “We learned two months ago that they decided to [do] their mentoring middle and high school students that are in detention programs. So, the auxiliary brought it up at a meeting not to let it fall to the wayside, so we stepped up and took it full force.”
The event was available to every school district in St. Francois County, along with some school children through the Division of Family Services from other counties that were not having back to school fairs.
Byrd estimated that the most they had in the last 15 years was 526. This year they registered 1,428 children.
District 8 Chief of Staff Cathy Pilliard observed that it turned into a much bigger project than it has been in the past by almost tripling in children.
“We thank the organizations for stepping in and sponsoring, and dedication to help the community,” she said.
Dr. Joe Gilgour, the new President of Mineral Area College, was circulating in the crowd as part of getting acquainted with the community.
“We’re happy to cosponsor and be able to provide a place for this to happen, it’s a great community service,” he said.
Helping hand out crayons was auxiliary member Betty Horton who will turn 97 in a couple of weeks. She was assisted by her daughter Anita Hampton and great-great-grandson Collin Hampton.
“I’ve been doing this ever since it started, I guess,” she said. “I’ve been a member [of the auxiliary] for about 28 years. I’ve enjoyed them all. I enjoy working with different girls. I like to see different people.”
Children also received free dental screenings and haircuts, and were able to learn child safety from Leadington Police and Fire Departments. St. Francois County Community Partnership donated more than 500 back packs.
The event was completely free with no income requirement. T-shirts were provided by First Baptist Church of Farmington.
Sponsors for the event included Auxiliary 5741, Parkland Concrete, American Legion Post 39, Froggy 96, KTJJ, St. Francois County Sherriff's Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, 1st Baptist Church Farmington, Upward Smiles, JC Penney Salon, Leadington Police and Fire Departments, Centerline Pilot Services, Abundant Life Church, Cowboy Church, Trio Talent Search, Upward Bound, Marler’s Towing, Chad’s Tire, O’Reilly’s, 7-UP Farmington, AutoZone Desloge, Prairie Farms, Mike’s Market, Colton’s, McDonalds, Walmart Desloge, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, St. Francois County Community Partnership, St. Francois County Health Department, Country Mart Farmington, Country Mart Bonne Terre, Country Mart Park Hills, Burger King (Desloge and Farmington), Arby’s, Chip and Debbie Peterson, Dairy Queen Farmington, Subway Bonne Terre, Little Caesars Farmington, local politicians, and Farmington VFW Post 5896 Auxiliary and many others.
