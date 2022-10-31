Ghosts, ghouls, and more fill Veterans Park Saturday

Clowns, dinosaurs, and other costumed characters filled Veterans Park behind Bonne Terre City Hall, and many waited patiently in lines for both Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department's Haunted Firehouse, and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce's Trunk-n-Treat.

While both the Trunk-n-Treat and the Haunted Firehouse started at 5 p.m., costume-clad guests and ghouls arrived early to form long lines for both. By 6 p.m., the queue for the Trunk-n-Treat was winding as far back as North Allen Street. The line for the Haunted Firehouse was wrapped around the building.

Kids and their parents or guardians darted down the line of candy- and treat-laden trunks on decorated vehicles in the parking lot of the park, many local people, businesses, and churches handing out Halloween cheer. People from Bryant Restoration, Scoops on Main, Hub’s Pub, Orchard Fresh, Griffin Automotive, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Missouri Department of Corrections, and the Bonne Terre Police department were just a few of those who were participating during the evening.

Three specially-decorated trunks were considered winners by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. Melissa’s Cleaning Service received first place, the Ambulance District received second place, and Herbst Cleaning Service received third place.

“The Trunk-n-Treat was amazing,” said Bonne Terre Chamber Director Leigha Head. “The turnout was phenomenal. For a while we had a line of Trunk-n-Treaters across the parking lot, onto the road and down [North] Allen Street, but the trick or treaters didn’t mind, they all had smiling faces.”

Head said she is thankful for the team who helped put together the entire event, including Big River/Bonne Terre firefighters, Fire Chief David Pratte and his wife Lori Pratte, firefighters T.J. Isgrig, Gary Boyer and the crew putting the Haunted Firehouse together, Chamber Chairman Scott Griffin and wife Amy Griffin, and all the volunteers and people who came out, decorated trunks, and handed out candy. Head said the chamber is also thankful for the city’s partnership in putting on the event.

“We could never pull it off without the whole community involved,” said Head.

Isgrig counted a total of 1,745 people visited the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire House during the duration of the event, and he estimated between 3,000 to 3,500 people come through the Trunk-n-Treat.

“For two and a half hours straight, we had a lineup in front of the firehouse, basically from the trunk-or-treat up in front of the firehouse, halfway up Allen Street,” said Isgrig.

There is already discussion on how to improve the event next year, including expanding the sensory hour. This year, the hour started at 5 p.m. and went until 6 p.m. Isgrig said the time had to be strict, so a few left whenever the hour was up.

Next year, one of the possibilities for the sensory time includes starting the hour earlier and possibly making the sensory time 90 minutes to two hours, he said, adding that another possibility was to go from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a 30-minute break to reset the firehouse for the rest of the evening.

There’s a lot of work going into the haunted firehouse, and Isgrig is thankful for the crew helping him.

“The members of the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department were the ones that pretty much set up the Haunted Firehouse,” said Isgrig. “I just don’t want everyone to think it’s just me.”